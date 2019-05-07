5 things you may not know about ‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV and is known for her starring role on “Modern Family.”

The actress is outspoken, but there are some things that fans might not know about her.

Vergara is a natural blonde, survived thyroid cancer, and planned to be a dentist before her acting career took off.

Sofia Vergara is a lot more than her beauty and spot-on comedic timing.

ABC’s “Modern Family” star has been the highest-paid television actress since 2012, but her hard work started years before anyone knew her name.

You may think you know Vergara, but here are five things you probably didn’t know about the Colombian beauty.

She’s a natural blonde.

In 2013, Sofia Vergara went back to her blond roots for a movie role.

One of Vergara’s earliest success secrets started with being able to recognize what would get her ahead. And, ironically, it started with her head. Known now for her flowing brunette locks, Vergara is a natural blonde. She made the switch to a darker do because it was more marketable in Hollywood.

“I’m a natural blonde, like my siblings,” Vergara told Parade.

“When I started auditioning for American acting roles, they didn’t know where to put me,” she continued. “A blonde Latina? In LA, they’re used to Latin women looking more Mexican. But if you go to Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, everybody is blonde.”

She originally planned to be a dentist.

Sofia Vergara's first acting job was in a Pepsi commercial around 1992, which aired in Latin America.

After high school, Vergara studied to be a dentist.

“I didn’t want to be an actress. I wanted to be a dentist, but you never know what life will bring you,” she told the New York Daily News. “But I can’t complain, I’m happy with what I’ve achieved.”

Her career path would forever be altered one day at the beach.

“I was 17. I was at the beach with my parents and some scout asked to take a Polaroid of me,” Vergara told E! of the pivotal moment.

Her first big job was in a 1992 Pepsi commercial.

Vergara had a child at 19 years old.

At 18, Vergara wed José González, who she described to Parade as her “high school sweetheart, the only one.” A year later, they had a son, Manolo. But things didn’t work out between the couple and a year later, when Vergara was 20, they divorced.

Vergara raised Manolo as a single mother, and he’s now 26 years old and has his own modeling career.

Vergara has also found a new love in “True Blood” and “Magic Mike” actor Joe Manganiello, whom she married in November 2015.

She was a mogul before she was famous.

Early in her career, Vergara realized that there was a need for better representation of Latin American talent. In 1994, she cofounded a management company with her own manager, Luis Balaguer, called Latin World Entertainment or LWE.

In the more than two decades since, LWE has become the biggest Latin American talent management company in the US. Vergara and Balaguer have also evolved it into a multi-million-dollar media empire that allows them to package their talent (including Vergara) in projects for some big clients, including Disney, Paramount, and Diet Pepsi.

She’s a cancer survivor.

Sofia Vergara at the Stand Up To Cancer benefit on September 7, 2012 in Los Angeles.

As she was climbing her way to the top, Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000. Though she kept it secret then, the actress went public with her story in 2011.

“I didn’t want publicity because of that,” she told Health. “Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it.”

That was nine years before she joined “Modern Family” and when she only had commercials and telenovelas on her résumé. She underwent surgery and treatment to beat the illness. But even today, Vergara continues to take thyroid hormones.

“I take a Synthroid pill every morning,” she said. “It controls your body’s metabolism and gives you the levels that you need. An unregulated thyroid can lead to problems with your weight, hair loss, and other things, so they give me a blood test every three months to see where my level is. Actually, I feel very lucky. In a lot of women, the cancer isn’t found until around menopause – and by then its too late.”