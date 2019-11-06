SoftBank reported an eye-watering $6.5 billion loss in the wake of WeWork’s catastrophic failed IPO

caption SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Son attends a news conference in Tokyo source Thomson Reuters

SoftBank Group recorded an eye-watering quarterly loss of $6.5 billion early Wednesday, spurred by some of it biggest tech invstments like Uber and WeWork.

The Japanese investment giant last month spent over $10 billion bailing out WeWork after its failed IPO attempt.

The Japanese investment firm reported its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years, stating it plunged by 704 billion yen ($6.46 billion) in the July-September period.

It was operating on a profit of 706 billion yen ($6.47 billion) the year prior.

Wednesday’s loss was extreme. A chart posted to Twitter by Bloomberg’s David Ingles shows just how steep the company’s losses were compared to quarters before, where it booked profit after profit.

Softbank just reported results. It was a "WTH" type of operating loss. At 700B, loss was way bigger than even the most bearish estimate. pic.twitter.com/YM0loUO58n — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) November 6, 2019

The plunge comes after its firebrand founder Masayoshi Son took huge financial risks by investing in startups like Uber and WeWork, which last month received more than $10 billion in bailout money after its failed IPO attempt.

On Monday, the Japanese magnate reportedly told his colleagues that he had “created a monster,” referring to WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann who stepped down as CEO in September before it shelved its IPO indefinitely.

Publicly, Son has said little about WeWork’s missteps, though he has said he is “embarrassed” in general by some of SoftBank’s decisions.

SoftBank has also invested in Uber, which has recently lost more than a quarter of its value since going public, according to CNBC. Several of SoftBank’s listed investments, including Slack and Guardant Health, slid in value over the quarter, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story.