Softbank says new robot launched in Singapore attracting ‘aggressive’ interest within a month

Softbank’s robotics arm has set up an office in Singapore, from which it will lease its new robot, Whiz (pictured) and expand into the Apac region. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

After setting up a ventures office here in January, Japanese conglomerate Softbank is back with a second office for its robotics arm, which it claims is the world’s largest robot services company.

From its new Asia-Pacific (Apac) headquarters in Singapore, Softbank Robotics plans to expand rapidly within the next few months into the region’s main cities, its Apac chief operating officer Lee Chin Yau said at an event on Wednesday (Sept 25).

The office, which opened less than a month ago, will also be responsible for leasing the company’s new cleaning robot, Whiz, which is essentially a smart commercial vacuum cleaner that can run for three hours.

Business Insider/Rachel Chia

It is already in use in some Japanese companies, and was launched in Hong Kong and Macau earlier this month.

Whiz is the second robot Softbank has developed – the first being Pepper, a customer interaction bot.

It will cost S$499 a month to rent, with no long-term contracts required.

The bot comes with navigational AI. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Softbank Robotics Group chief business officer Kenichi Yoshida said he was “surprised” at how quickly and aggressively companies here showed interest in Whiz.

Although none have officially become customers yet, Softbank is already in talks with a number of firms here, he added, declining to name them.

Yoshida added that Softbank chose Singapore as the site for its Apac HQ because the Government has provided it with a level of support it could “never expect” from Japan.

