A software outage is wreaking havoc on major airlines including American, Alaska, and JetBlue on Monday.

Based on customer complaints, the outage has prevented passengers from checking in, boarding flights, and making reservations.

The issues stem from a failure of reservation software from Sabre, a third-party vendor that works with over 225 airlines around the world.

American and Alaska said the software outage has been resolved.

American, Alaska, and JetBlue have all confirmed that they suffered the same outage. However, American and Alaska have said the issue is now resolved.

According to the affected airlines, the issues stem from a failure of reservation software from Sabre, a third-party vendor that works with over 225 carriers around the world.

“Sabre is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers, including American,” American Airlines said in a statement to Business Insider. “We’re working with Sabre to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

In a separate statement, JetBlue said, “Due to a Sabre issue impacting multiple airlines, JetBlue customers may experience issues with booking or check-in on jetblue.com, airport kiosks, or our mobile app. We are working to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Sabre confirmed that they are experiencing technical difficulties in a statement posted on the company’s Twitter account.

“We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of (our) customers.” the statement said. “Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

As a result of the outage which Sabre confirmed at 12:52 pm ET, airlines found their check-in systems compromised while aircraft were forced to remain at the gate because passengers couldn’t board their flights.

