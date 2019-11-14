The 10 most innovative Korean skin-care product launches of 2019, according to the Sephora of K-beauty

source Soko Glam/Facebook

Every year, Korean beauty retailer Soko Glam surveys its customers to create a list of top 10 best K-beauty products.

Below are the 10 best K-beauty products of 2019, according to the Soko Glam community.

You’ll find everything from hydrating sheet masks to vitamin C powder more potent than traditional serums.

Each year for the past six years, Soko Glam – the one-stop-shop for Korean beauty and skin-care products – has compiled a list of the top 10 most innovative must-haves. This year’s list can be found below.

Finalists were chosen by shoppers via a survey that was circulated over the summer, except for one must-have that Soko Glam staff added. The list spans all categories and from newcomers to longtime holy grails, like Mamonde Petal Spa Oil To Foam Cleanser and Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch.

Whether you’re new to Korean beauty or a Reddit-haunting veteran, use this list as your cheat sheet for the best K-beauty and skin-care products to buy. If you bought only these 10 products to start, you’d be in good shape.

Here are the 10 best Korean beauty and skin-care launches of 2019, according to Soko Glam:

Mamonde Petal Spa Oil To Foam Cleanser

source Soko Glam

Supposedly a one-stop-shop answer to double-cleansing, this Mamonde oil-to-foam cleanser starts as a silky oil that grabs makeup, SPF, and grime, and then emulsifies into a milk that cleanses skin without stripping it of moisture.

Customers note that it’s good for sensitive skin, and the damask rose oil makes for a great natural scent.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

source Soko Glam

A collaboration between Soko Glam and Acwell, this essence mist is full of brightening and hydrating ingredients, and sprays a fine, even mist. Your face should feel refreshed and nourished after spritzing.

Solved Skincare Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads

source Soko Glam

Solved Skincare Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads are travel-friendly double-sided pads that can tackle waterproof mascara, longwearing lipstick, and even sunscreen without missing a beat.

The pads are formulated with an emulsifier to make sure the 100% virgin coconut oil rinses off cleanly with water. They’re less messy than a traditional cleansing oil and not housed in a heavy bottle either, so they can go wherever you go.

Mediheal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Sheet Mask

source Soko Glam

Mediheal makes some of the most hydrating masks Soko Glam staff or customers have tried.

Developed by dermatologists and estheticians, the masks contain hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and sugars (a natural humectant to helps skin retain moisture) to take skin from dry and flaky to soft and supple. Other ingredients like willow bark and witch hazel tone and exfoliate.

Elensilia CPP Collagen 80% Intensive Eye Cream

source Soko Glam

This eye cream is made with 80% hydrolyzed collagen extract that helps plump skin, preventing the appearance of fine lines. It also has two patented peptides, one that reduces puffiness and one that helps boost collagen production and protect against collagen loss.

According to Soko Glam reviews, shoppers appreciated that the eye looks smoother, brighter, and more hydrated as soon as the cream is applied, and that concealer doesn’t cake up when layered on top.

Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon

source Soko Glam

This is a vitamin C powder designed to be mixed in with your toner or essence so there aren’t any unnecessary fillers like water that can dilute its potency. It’s formulated with 17% ascorbic acid (the type of vitamin C that gets absorbed into your skin), allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, trehalose, and lemon extract to help the complexion appear brighter and plumper.

The dark jar helps prevent the powder from oxidizing too – a frequent concern when buying vitamin C products.

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

source Soko Glam

Klairs’ Midnight Blue Cream helps calm irritated skin post-facial extractions, sun exposure, windburn, and more, while also hydrating and reducing redness.

The guaiazulene comes from chamomile oil and is also responsible for the cool blue hue, while centella hydrates and relieves irritation and redness. Staff and customers note that a thin layer was enough to boost moisture and calm skin overnight and that the formula melts right into the skin.

Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil

source Soko Glam

If your main skin complaints are blackheads and dull skin, this cleansing oil may be a good option.

It uses gentle polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) to help minimize the appearance of large pores, improve the skin’s texture, and cleanse without leaving behind a greasy or sticky film. Tea tree leaf oil helps prevent breakouts, and jojoba oil and other seed oils and extracts pack in nourishment.

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

source Soko Glam

Cosrx stickers act as a vacuum for acne-causing bacteria and gunk.

Stick one on top of a whitehead and it’ll draw all the gunk inside to the surface like a magnet without irritation, pain, or the potential contamination or scarring from your own wandering hands.

According to shoppers, it also seems to fast-track the healing process too.

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner

source Soko Glam

This toner rebalances skin with ingredients like acne-fighting salicylic acid, soothing aloe water, and moisturizing snail mucin. Use it with a cotton pad or the palms of your hands before the rest of your skin-care routine to help other products absorb more deeply.