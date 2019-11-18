Soko Glam is having a big sale on K-Beauty skin-care — here are the top-selling products you may want to start with

source Soko Glam Instagram

Soko Glam is running a 30% off sitewide sale with promo code “SGBF19” now through December 1.

The K-Beauty giant houses a curation of skin-care and hair-care essentials, from a portable cleansing stick to silky hair butter.

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a loved one or yourself, we recommend starting with the bestsellers below.

The sale excludes sets, gift cards, “The Little Book of Skincare,” and the Then I Met You line, though these items still make great stocking stuffers.

Soko Glam generally specializes in skin care, but also has some hair-care and makeup brands on its roster. Regarded as the the Sephora of K-Beauty, the retailer is known for its curated 10-step K-Beauty routines, which help shoppers find a regimen for their skin type. Naturally, we love this site because it’s a convenient hub offering the latest and coolest finds in K-beauty.

Check out the 11 bestselling K-Beauty products at Soko Glam below, or shop the entire sale here:

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

These compact patches soak up pesky zits and blemishes overnight. They work best when a pimple has already come to a head, but can also be used to prevent you from picking at your skin.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Toner

Acwell’s toner balances all skin types. It’s formulated with licorice water, green tea extract, and peony extract for a deep clean, and is a great alternative to toners with alcohol, which experts say can strip skin of moisture.

The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule

Beauty media laud this ampoule as a coveted anti-aging solution. Thanks to collagen, a powerhouse protein, it minimizes fine lines and wrinkles to create the appearance of tighter, smoother skin.

Neogen Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick

A Teen Vogue Acne Award winner, this cleansing stick is composed of natural oils that gently cleanse the skin and rub off residual makeup. It’s TSA-friendly and exclusively sold at Soko Glam.

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks

These peeling strips will come in handy when you’re on the go, as pollution can negatively affect skin. Packed with exfoliating acids, each strip targets pores and blackheads for clearer, tighter skin.

Papa Recipe Honey Moist Sun Essence SPF 50

It’s important to wear sunscreen all year round, and Papa Recipe’s lightweight formula makes it easy. It’s fast-absorbing, smooth, and doesn’t feel greasy after application.

M British Organics Hydrate Hair Butter

Repair brittle hair with this silky hair butter made of nourishing argan oil and shea butter. The process is simple: Lather your strands post-shampoo, wait for at least 10 minutes, and then wash out. It also doubles as a leave-in treatment.

Klairs Youthful Glow Sugar Mask

The glow sugar mask is soft in texture, especially compared to harsh scrubs. Infused with natural ingredients, this 10-minute treatment removes dead skin, leaving your complexion bright and calm.

Solved Skincare Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads

Solved Skincare’s cleansing pads wipe away stubborn makeup and dirt with relative ease. Each pad is drenched in 100% virgin coconut oil, a type of fat that deeply moisturizes and protects skin.

Isntree Clear Skin 8% AHA Essence

This essence preps skin for heavier serums and creams, removing trace amounts of makeup or dirt to help them absorb more easily. As an essential part of the skin-care routine, it brightens and nourishes thanks to ingredients such as glycolic acid and lactic acid.

Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42

Missha’s BB cream offers lightweight coverage, balancing skin tone without feeling heavy on your face like thicker foundations.