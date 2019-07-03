A NASA satellite caught yesterday’s solar eclipse and a Category 4 hurricane at the same time — here’s the video

caption A total solar eclipse and Hurricane Barbara as seen by a satellite on July 2, 2019. source NOAA

A satellite captured Tuesday’s total solar eclipse as it passed near a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean.

The full eclipse was visible from parts of Chile and Argentina for more than two minutes. It was the first total solar eclipse since August 2017 and the only one this year.

Hurricane Barbara is the second hurricane in this year’s Pacific hurricane season. It grew into a Category 4 hurricane on Monday but has since begun to weaken. It is not expected to hit land.

The total eclipse – when the moon completely blocks the sun’s light – was visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, as well as over the Pacific Ocean, starting at 4:39 p.m. local time.

The National Weather Service tweeted a video from the GOES satellite system, which is run jointly by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The clip shows the moon’s shadow passing over the South Pacific – and right past a hurricane.

In the footage, the moon’s shadow is seen just south of Hurricane Barbara, which is the second hurricane to arrive in the 2019 Pacific hurricane season. The moon’s shadow, of course, is not usually visible on Earth – this only happens when the moon comes in between our planet and the sun, blocking the sun’s light from hitting a swath of the Earth. That’s an eclipse.

The lighter shadow around that dark core comes from a partial solar eclipse – when the moon only blocks out part of the sun.

source Anaele Pelisson/Business Insider

The solar eclipse was the only one this year and the first one since August 2017, when the moon’s shadow followed a northwest-to-southeast path of totality across the United States.

Hurricane Barbara grew into a Category 4 storm on Monday. Categories are determined by a storm’s sustained wind speeds, so Category 4 means winds of 130-156 mph (210-250 kph).

The National Hurricane Center does not expect it to approach land, however. Barbara is currently more than 1,200 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, and moving west and into open waters.