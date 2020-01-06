A speaker taking part in Qassem Soleimani’s funeral procession said anyone who assassinates Trump should get an $80 million bounty

caption Iranians gather around a vehicle carrying the coffins of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others in Mashhad, Iran, on Sunday. source MOHAMMAD TAGHI/TASNIM NEWS/AFP

A eulogist at the funeral procession of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani called for President Donald Trump to be assassinated in revenge – and for the person who carries it out to be rewarded with $80 million.

“Anyone who brings the yellow-haired lunatic to us will get $80 million from the Iranian people,” the eulogist said in a video posted on Twitter.

Thousands of people took to the streets to pay their respects to Soleimani in the holy city of Mashhad, Iran, as the funeral procession makes its way to Kerman.

Iranian political and military leaders have pledged to avenge Soleimani’s death, but Trump has said that if Iran acts the US will target Iranian cultural sites.

A eulogist at the funeral of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani called for an $80 million reward to anyone who assassinates President Donald Trump as revenge for the military commander’s death.

The unnamed eulogist made the comment on Sunday as thousands of people poured into the streets in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to pay their respects to Soleimani, the leader of the paramilitary Quds Force who was assassinated late Thursday in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

At Solemani’s funeral procession in Mashad one of the organisers called on all Iranian to donate $1 each in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trumps head. pic.twitter.com/Qb7AAfAiww — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 5, 2020

“We will give a prize of $80 million to whoever brings the head of the person who ordered the killing and terrorism of our big revolutionary hero,” the eulogist said in Farsi, Iran’s main language, in a video posted on Twitter by the NBC News correspondent Ali Arouzi.

“Anyone who brings the yellow-haired lunatic to us will get $80 million from the Iranian people,” the eulogist added.

Earlier reports circulating on social media erroneously said that the $80 million figure was officially backed by the Iranian government.

Soleimani’s funeral procession, much of which was broadcast live on Iranian state TV, has made its way through many of the holiest Shiite sites, including Mashhad, and his remains will arrive in his hometown, Kerman, for his burial on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported that up to 1 million people in Mashhad attended the funeral procession, where many held placards calling for revenge against the US and its regional allies.

“We shall see the uprooting of the US in the region,” one speaker told the crowd, according to the report. “You crazy, yellow-haired man! Listen carefully! ‘Down with the US’ … You Israelis! We will send you death … Every single drop of our tears will turn into a missile into your land.”

Iran’s leaders have pledged to strike back at the US, with Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan saying in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday that Iran would target US military sites.

Trump has said that any Iranian retaliation would result in the US targeting Iranian cultural sites. Though some Trump administration officials distanced themselves from the claim, the president doubled down on it on Sunday.