Critics say ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ is a non-stop adventure that’s funny, emotional, and much better than expected

caption Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” source Disney/LucasFilm

Critics are calling “Solo: A Star Wars Story” a “non-stop adventure” with a “charming cast.”

Some said it starts off slowly, but eventually picks up its pace.

Donald Glover steals the show as Lando Calrissian, but Alden Ehrenreich is also impressive in the title role.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” went through a complicated production, but based on first reactions from critics who saw the movie Thursday night, the movie exceeds expectations.

It’s no surprise that Donald Glover seems to steal the show as Lando Calrissian, but Alden Ehrenreich is also being praised for his performance as a young Han Solo, a role originated by Harrison Ford. Those are big shoes to fill, and it sounds like Ehrenreich is impressive despite reports that an acting coach was hired during filming.

Veteran director Ron Howard was hired late in production to replace fired directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and it seems Howard was able to steer the movie back on course. Critics said the movie is a funny, “non-stop adventure” that is a “welcome addition to the ‘Star Wars’ universe.”

Check out some first reactions to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” below:

“Solo” is a delightful, fun “Star Wars” movie with plenty of action:

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a goddamn delight. It’s a non-stop adventure packed with way more emotion than your expecting. You’ll have a smile on your face the whole time and leave eager for more. pic.twitter.com/fOsF7Tr95L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 11, 2018

#Solo is afun! I was pleasantly surprised that it worked as well as it did given all the behind the scenes drama & retooling. Charming cast, fun action, good jokes, good fan service but still does its own thing. #StarWars will be fine. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 11, 2018

Yes, I live and breathe @starwars. I know with each new one, I say it’s the greatest one ever. But #Solo delivers in every way. Funny, suspenseful, emotional, a truly epic origin story. If this film doesn’t make your heart happy, then just give up on watching movies. #kesselrun — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 11, 2018

I figured if @DisneyStudios was willing to show 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' a few weeks before release it must be good and it absolutely is. Film is a blast and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. @RealRonHoward you did a great job. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1pkWH2y6qE — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is more of what I loved about Rogue One. Most real looking film in the franchise, and the best blaster actions scenes and vehicle chases. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 11, 2018

It seems to start off slow, but it picks up:

The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover's Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it's a whole lot of fun. (And those who've always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

Donald Glover steals the show as Lando Calrissian:

#Solo feels surprisingly unlike any Star Wars movie before, yet perfectly captures the tone, adventure, characters and humor of the #StarWars franchise. Also, I need a Lando movie in my life. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 11, 2018

Solo: pure wonderful adventure. Alden IS Han. Glover IS Lando. Great palet cleanser after heavier TLJ and Rogue One. A true summer adventure. Not best film of the year or anything, but prepare to have a really good time. — John Campea (@johncampea) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory– an awe-inspiring summer bonanza. Ron Howard's grand prism has changed the Star Wars franchise for the better. Alden manages to top Ford with a career breakout performance worthy of hyperbole, but Glover's Lando steals it. The blockbuster we NEED right now — Jay (@StillJayAgain) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is impressive in the title role:

Another thing about 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' that really stood out are the action set pieces. They were GREAT and so well choreographed. Also thought Alden Ehrenreich was perfectly cast as Han Solo. Trust me entire cast was fantastic. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/Sh5IC8qnSF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well we’ll talk about that later. ???? #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

And the rest of the cast is great, too:

SOLO was SO much better than I was expecting! It balanced fan service w/ meaningful storytelling, and it’s an absolute blast. Full of Easter eggs & deep cut references. The cast oozed charisma, especially Donald Glover as Lando & Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37. #HanSolo #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xzXNWleU15 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2018

Ooo @StarWars fans you are in for a friggin TREAT w/ #Solo. Killer cast. A great adventure. So much fun. #hansolo — Kara Warner (@karawarner) May 11, 2018

I don’t want to add too much more — review on Tuesday, y’all — but feel remiss to not add that Donald Glover is a delightful Lando and no one should sleep on what Phoebe Waller-Bridge does as his beloved droid. Solid supporting cast all around, but they are highlights. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

