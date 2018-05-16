‘Solo’ is the worst ‘Star Wars’ movie since ‘Attack of the Clones,’ according to critics

source Lucasfilm

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” doesn’t come to theaters until May 25, but the reviews are already in – and the Force doesn’t seem to be as strong with this “Star Wars” movie.

“Solo” currently has a 72% critic score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as of Wednesday morning, based on over 80 reviews.

That is bad for a “Star Wars” movie. While it’s not as bad of a score as the worst-reviewed movie in the saga – “The Phantom Menace” – it’s still the lowest score for a “Star Wars” movie since “Attack of the Clones” in 2002.

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio said that “Solo’s” third act lags, and it’s the first “Star Wars” movie to make him worried about franchise fatigue.

“The conclusion of the movie is stale, filled with cliches, and tries too hard to set the foundation for future ‘Solo’ movies by featuring one of the most random cameos you’ll ever see in a movie,” Guerrasio said in his review.

He’s not the only one who was underwhelmed with “Solo.” Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers said the movie is “dull” and plays it too safe: “Somehow Han Solo – the roguish ‘Star Wars’ hellion famous for breaking all the rules – finds himself in a feel-good movie that doesn’t break any.”

Slate’s Sam Adams said “Solo” isn’t the worst “Star Wars” movie, it’s “just the one with the least compelling reason to exist.”

So how exactly does “Solo” stack up against other “Star Wars” movies? We ranked all of them based on Rotten Tomatoes critic scores. (Ties were broken with audience scores.)

Below is every “Star Wars” movie, ranked according to critics:

10. “The Phantom Menace” (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

9. “Attack of the Clones” (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

8. “Solo” (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

7. “Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

6. “Return of the Jedi” (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

5. “Rogue One” (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

4. “The Last Jedi” (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

3. “The Force Awakens” (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Audience score: 88%

2. “A New Hope” (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Audience score: 96%

1. “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%