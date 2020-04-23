Solomon Systech always stands by you under COVID-19

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 April 2020 – The ongoing situation of COVID-19, inevitably, affects our families, businesses and communities across the globe. The way sizable companies respond to this COVID-19 is a defining moment that will be remembered for decades. Solomon Systech is concerned about the public’s health and safety. In response to the current situation, we deploy resources on expediting the production of specialized IC solutions applicable to healthcare products (including oximeter and thermometer) for households and the industry, aiming to cope with the drastic increase in demand worldwide in recent months. During the first quarter of this year 2020, we have supplied over 13 million IC components which support for production of oximeters and thermometers.





Our stakeholders’ health and well-being are of utmost importance to us. Being a leading semiconductor company with global footprints, we would like to put this commitment forward and help you through this unprecedented challenging time.





Supporting our communities

In spite of the fact that the relevant semiconductor technology has been developed and adopted to medical devices for years, it is remarkable for its power saving characteristic and portable size with thin display that are best fit for households. In support of our communities under COVID-19, we are devoted to investing in R&D and leveraging on international partnerships to fulfill millions units of shipment needs for Advanced Display products for medical devices in a timely manner.





Creating enjoyment at home

When most people choose to keep social distance, more time are spent on entertainment at home. Our company has also played an active role of fulfilling needs arising from the prevalence of playing video games. Characterized by low power consumption, noise immunity and superior touch performance with low first touch latency, our Mobile Touch product has been adopted for renowned brands of wearables and video games since 2015 which has also received a design win in the next generation video game console in 2020. We expect all these technologies invented will help create enjoyment for you at home and strengthen your bonding with beloved ones and family.





Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Systech (International) Limited said, “Technology embraces our lives. Solomon Systech is committed to work hand-in-hand with our customers and partners to shoulder corporate social responsibility under this critical moment. We will closely monitor the situation and be pleased to consider offering additional technological support to you and the community.”





Appendix





The Solomon Systech’s products concerned are adopted in the following:

Product codes Applications Industry SSD1306B and SSD 1315 Oximeters and thermometers Healthcare SSD1331 Thermometers Healthcare mXT144U Game controllers Video games and entertainment





About Solomon Systech

Founded in 1999, Solomon Systech Limited is a leading semiconductor company providing display IC products and system solutions on an international basis under its own global brand. Solomon Systech (International) Limited’s shares have been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 8 April, 2004 (stock code: 2878).