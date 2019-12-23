Solomon Systech launches SSD1363 to cultivate a wider market for its PMOLED panel application

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 December 2019 – Solomon Systech Limited, a world leader in passive matrix OLED (PMOLED) display driver technology, announced the expansion of its PMOLED driver family with a new product, SSD1363, which taps into the growing demand for home appliances and industrial applications.





Along the years, the PMOLED market has projected to grow rapidly, fueled by demand from wearables and smart home solutions that has been benefited from the enhanced display quality of PMOLED comparing to, say STN display, the conventional display technology. Ordinary panels in different sizes, colors and resolutions have long been prevalent in the market, in where the bendable and transparent PMOLED displays are also gaining presence. All these accelerate the adoption of PMOLED in smart device and IoT applications.





Enhancing display quality and brightness

The aforesaid new product is not only compactable with a higher resolution PMOLED panel up to 320 x 160, but also provides flexibility for the manufactories and brands to tailor-make their products according to individual requirements for panel size up to 3 inches. Apart from supporting high resolution which allows more content to be displayed on the same panel size with 16-level grayscale color, SSD1363 also enhances display quality with an increased DPI.





Moreover, this compact-sized SSD1363 supports 500uA segment maximum source current and 120mA common maximum sink current, marking a remarkable advancement of the high brightness PMOLED display technology. PMOLED panels driven by SSD1363 can achieve higher brightness than that of its counterpart.





Support cascade IC features to increase display resolution

Furthermore, SSD1363 is developed to support cascade IC to extend panel resolution up to 640 x 160, which is a technological advancement that allows flexibility for the industry to design and manufacture various kinds of products and solutions cater for the needs arising from home appliances to industrial applications.





Key Features

Resolution 320 X 160 ,16 level Grayscale Color Segment Maximum Source Current 500uA Common Maximum Sink Current 120mA Core VDD Power Supply (V DD ) 1.65V-3.5V High Voltage Supply (V CC ) 8.0V-18V MCU Host Interface Supported 8-bit Parallel Interface, 3/4 Wire SPI, I2C Other Features Support cascade IC

Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Systech (International) Limited said, “Solomon Systech has strived to enhance its technological capacity, so as to develop sophisticated designs and meet the market demand through close dialogue with our customers. Our new product, SSD1363, with its technological breakthrough, is catered for a wide array of applications that require a larger size display panel, and thus respond to the needs of improving the user experience in this dynamic market. To capitalize on opportunities, we will continue to develop state-of-the-art technology to lead in this PMOLED category “.





Pre-production sample of the SSD1363 are now available. All the products will become available across online platform and our sales offices in early 2020. Any party interested in receiving the engineering sample, please contact our local sales office listed on the Solomon Systech website at www.solomon-systech.com or email us at sales@solomon-systech.com for more information.





About Solomon Systech

Founded in 1999, Solomon Systech Limited is a leading semiconductor company providing display IC products and system solutions on an international basis under its own global brand. Adopting a “fabless” business model, the Group specializes in the design, development and sales of proprietary IC products and system solutions that enable a wide range of display applications for smartphones, smart TVs, smart projectors and other smart devices including consumer electronics products, portable devices, industrial appliances and green energy applications such as LED lighting.

Solomon Systech (International) Limited’s shares have been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since April 8th, 2004 (stock code: 2878).

More information about the Group, its products and services may be obtained at http://www.solomon-systech.com.



