Som Tam & Champagne: akyra Thonglor Bangkok Hotel Elevates Thailand’s Favourite Dish To The Highest Level Of Luxury

World’s most exclusive papaya salad is accompanied by lobster and caviar and served with a choice of Champagne or Chardonnay, as part of an exquisite new Thai fusion menu

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 26 August 2019 – AKARYN Hotel Group, Thailand’s homegrown five-star boutique hotel specialist, has revealed an innovative new menu that transforms Thailand’s most popular street food dish into a luxurious and indulgent fine dining experience.









The Most Expensive Som Tam or Thai Papaya Salad with Canadian Lobster and Oscietra Carviar at Som Tam & Chardonnay Restaurant





Som Tam with Lobster and Carviar Pairing with Louis Roederer Champagne

akyra Thonglor Bangkok Hotel, the urban retreat in the Thai capital’s hippest district, officially unveiled the new menu on 2nd August 2019 at Som Tam & Chardonnay, its vibrant dining destination which opens out onto an expansive pool terrace.

True to the restaurant’s name, the new menu focuses on som tam, the celebrated spicy salad which is made using shredded green papaya, beans and tomatoes, blended together in a pestle and mortar with fish sauce, palm sugar, garlic and chili, and topped with peanuts. The expert Thai chefs at akyra Thonglor Bangkok Hotel have now enhanced this beloved dish by combining it with succulent Canadian lobster and oscietra caviar, one of the world’s most prized varieties of black caviar.

To make this culinary occasion even more refined, guests can accompany it with a glass or bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Premier NV Champagne. Fresh and elegant yet rich and powerful, this beautiful bubbly cuts through the spiciness of the som tam. Alternatively, diners can select from three exquisite Chardonnays: Echeverria Reserva 2017 from Chile, La Chapelle 2016 from Languedoc, France, and Main Divide 2015 from New Zealand.

“Som tam is famous around the world for its fresh, crisp ingredients and spicy kick. At akyra Thonglor Bangkok Hotel, we understand that our well-travelled guests want to enjoy the time-honoured tastes of Thailand, while also appreciating something new and exciting. By creating this inventive new menu, we are taking the kingdom’s finest culinary traditions and injecting them with a new degree of style and sophistication. I am confident that diners will travel from far and wide to experience the world’s most luxurious papaya salad,” said Anchalika Kijkanakorn, AKARYN Hotel Group’s Founder and Managing Director.

The new menu comprises a series of other avant-garde dishes that fuse the finest flavours of Thailand with cutting-edge international cooking techniques. For example, the beef carpaccio features wafer-thin slices of beef tenderloin, flash-seared and dressed with lemongrass and dried chili. Similarly, the tuna tartare blends fresh raw tuna with Thai herbs and a fish sauce dressing.

Alternatively, the restaurant’s Atlantic salmon is accompanied by lotus and a Thai-style gremolata made using fresh local herbs, garlic, lime and peanuts. For a more traditional Thai dish, the chef’s special phad kra-prao neau Thonburi features mouth-watering dry-aged beef, stir-fried together with hot basil, served with organic jasmine rice and topped with a fried duck egg.

These new dishes reflect the deep commitment of akyra Thonglor Bangkok Hotel, and the entire AKARYN Hotel Group, to taking their guests on gastronomic journeys that are both authentic and pioneering, showcasing the best local cuisine, the freshest produce and modern cooking techniques.

Som Tam & Chardonnay is making its name as one of Bangkok’s most exciting restaurants. Nestled in trendy Thonglor, the pulsating neighbourhood known for its fashionable boutiques, bars and nightclubs, this dynamic dining destination lives up to its name with more than five different types of som tam dishes, including this opulent new option. With its contemporary take on classic cuisine and an extended wine list, this is the perfect place for an epicurean adventure with your friends, family or loved one.

Original and entertaining culinary occasions can be enjoyed at all of AKARYN Hotel Group’s boutique hotels and resorts across Thailand, including locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and Phuket. To learn more about the award-winning AKARYN Hotel Group, please visit www.akarynhotelgroup.com.





