This $62 strapless bra is the only one I’ve worn that doesn’t fall down

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Soma Vanishing Strapless Bra ($62) is my new favorite strapless bra because it. doesn’t. fall. down. source SOMA

A strapless bra that stays on may seem like an oxymoron, but as it turns out, Soma has proven that’s not the case.

The new Vanishing Strapless Bra ($62) is easily the most comfortable strapless bra I’ve ever worn, and also one of the most effective.

Available in five colors, this may be the strapless bra that’s been missing from your wardrobe.

It’s rare, if ever, that I want an article of clothing to disappear. I’m not in the business of manufacturing wardrobe malfunctions and am generally of the opinion that the more visible my outfit, the better.

There is, of course, one major exception to that rule.

My bra – that indispensable, ever so important yet ever so persnickety element of my wardrobe – is like a petulant teenager always looking for attention when it just needs to fade into the background. But thankfully, like my teenage years, my days of fighting to hide my bra are now behind me.

It’s all thanks to one of Soma’s newest bras – the Vanishing Strapless Bra, easily one of the most comfortable and versatile bras (strapless or otherwise) I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing.

I’ve always found strapless bras to be particularly difficult to manage. As a relatively irregular size (I’m a 32D), I’ve either had to resign myself to bras that are too loose and constantly slide down, or are too tight and result in some major constriction in my chest.

This was always an especially annoying problem when summertime rolled around. It may have been cute at one point in my life to constantly have bra straps showing underneath tank tops and halters, but I’ve been told that adulthood means keeping your undergarments out of sight. Of course, my inability to find a suitable strapless bra also presented a challenge during wedding season, where it seems that straps are the number one enemy of all dresses ever.

But all this has changed with the introduction of the Soma Vanishing Strapless Bra into my regular rotation. Lightly lined and non-slip thanks to its surprisingly wide band, this is the first strapless bra I’ve worn that I haven’t had to adjust throughout the day or night. And that’s not because it’s squeezing me so tight that I feel like I’m about to burst, but rather due to the four hook-and-eye closures, compared to the traditional two. You’re securely fastened into this bra until you want to get out of it.

And unlike other strapless bras that I’ve worn, the Soma Vanishing Bra isn’t just a regular bra with the straps cut off either. It’s clear that serious thought went into the design and construction of this piece. Whereas most bras tend to stop right underneath your breasts, the Soma adds about an inch of additional structure beneath your chest. Not only does that provide extra support, but it also means the bra is much more comfortable. Rather than having a single underwire for support, you’ll actually have some structure to your bra even without straps.

The strapless bra also features a slightly narrower center for a flattering cleavage effect, and paired with its curved three-zone wing construction, actually follows the contours of your body. Again, this means there is more support and a more attractive finish, but most importantly, it gives you maximum comfort.

Of course, this bra can also be worn with its straps, should you choose to do so. Thanks to the notches along the cups and sides, you can add straps in just about any pattern you choose – I’ve even gone with just a single diagonal strap for a one-shouldered dress.

And because this strapless bra is part of Soma’s famous Vanishing collection, you won’t have to worry about any obvious outlines under even the tightest of shirts. The edges of this piece are totally seamless, and again, that clever wing construction creates a continuous line from front to back, so there’s no bumpiness even along the sides – nor is there pinching or tugging.

My one complaint about the bra is that it does seem to have relatively limited sizes at this point – band sizes only range from 34 to 42 and cup sizes from B to DDD. While I managed to get away with my sister size (a 34C), this particular collection isn’t as size-inclusive as it could be, but here’s hoping that additional sizes will be offered as the Vanishing Strapless grows in popularity.

The bra is available in five shades – Black, Soft Tan, Java Brown, Adobe Rose, and Sun-Kissed. And at $62, it’s comparable to other bras of similar quality. But in my experience, this one is way more comfortable and gives me peace of mind knowing it won’t fall down halfway through the night.