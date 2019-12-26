Some Chinese consumers thought they shopped at Charles & Keith, only to realise later that their bags said ‘Cherlss & Keich’

Some consumers in China mistakenly bought items from a local brand called Cherlss & Keich, thinking it was Charles & Keith. Weibo

There aren’t that many fashion brands born and bred in Singapore that have made it big overseas.

If Singaporeans and tourists are asked to name one, Charles & Keith will likely be one of the most commonly mentioned brand names.

At the start of the year, Business Times reported that Charles & Keith had by the start of 2019 expanded to over 600 stores in 37 markets since opening in 1996.

Considering China is one of the most significant markets for any retail brand to break into, Charles & Keith’s entry into the market is a success story in itself. A check on the Charles & Keith official website shows that it has 95 stores in mainland China today.

But it seems there’s a price to pay for that success.

On Saturday (Dec 21), Hong Kong news site hk01.com reported that some consumers in China had mistakenly bought items from a local brand called Cherlss & Keich, thinking it was Charles & Keith.

According to the article, the brand owned by a Chinese company called Guangzhou Yuantai Leather was just launched this year.

Its stores in Guangdong, Sichuan, Hunan and Shanghai sell a range of female accessories from handbags to shoes, much like Singapore’s Charles & Keith, the article added.

One consumer who shopped at the alleged copycat brand took to social media platform Weibo vent his frustrations when he realised that a bag he bought was not by Charles & Keith.

Screenshots posted on Weibo show the consumer complaining to another Weibo user that he had returned to ask for a refund but was rejected by the store.

The consumer placed the bag bought at Cherlss & Keich outside the store, asking if someone was willing to buy it from him. Weibo

And it seems he was not the only consumer who did not realise the two brands were different.

Other Weibo users also posted photos of items bought at Cherlss & Keich stores, which they had mistaken for Charles & Keith.

This consumer accused the Chinese company of “bullying” customers who were not familiar with English words and alphabets.

caption source Weibo

Another consumer said she felt “grossed out” when she realised a bag she had bought was from a “copycat” brand.

caption source Weibo

According to the Weibo user, this is the paper bag the bag was packed in.

caption source Weibo

Other consumers commented on the situation, with some saying they made the same mistake, while some said they had nearly gone to the Cherlls & Keich store thinking it was Charles & Keith that was havng a 50% storewide sale.

caption source Weibo

At least one user also called the Chinese brand a “fake CK”.

In China, US brand Calvin Klein is known as “big CK”, while Singapore’s Charles & Keith is often referred to as “small CK”.

caption source Weibo

Here’s what Cherlss & Keich’s website looks like:

caption source Screengrab

And this is Charles & Keith’s:

caption source Screengrab

Business Insider reached out to Charles & Keith for comment but had not received a response by press time.

