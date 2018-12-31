Some customers are annoyed after Yakult Singapore announced it was removing straws

Yakult said on Dec 27 that it would be going strawless. Facebook/ Yakult Singapore

Probiotic drink maker Yakult Singapore is becoming more environmentally-friendly by removing straws from its products, but not everyone thinks its latest announcement is a step in the right direction.

On Thursday (Dec 27), the company announced on Facebook that it would no longer be supplying straws with its popular Yakult and Yakult Ace Light products.

The move makes Yakult the latest company to join a growing string of firms such as Burger King, KFC and Resorts World Sentosa which have banned the use of straws in Singapore and across the world.

So when Yakult said it was going strawless, many social media users were thrilled. Apart from ‘likes’, many also left comments commending the company’s decision.

But some were not pleased (even annoyed) with the decision, and they made their concerns – including the inconvenience and difficulty imposed on small children – known.

Some pointed out that the rest of the packaging Yakult uses is also made of plastic, and suggested that the company change those too.

