Some funeral company employees have been giving hongbao to crematorium workers – now they’re in trouble

Giving a gift to public officers in exchange for favours is an offence in Singapore, and some 14 employees of funeral service companies here have learned that the hard way.

On Thursday (Sept 19), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said it had taken action against 33 individuals, after it learned that some funeral service company employees had been giving hongbao (or red packet) to Environmental Health Attendants (EHAs) at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.

While it did not specify what these funeral service companies received in return, CPIB said the hongbao were given in exchange for “preferential treatment” and “as an inducement to smoothen the cremation process”.

In its statement, CPIB warned that if a gift is given or received with a view to secure, or to reciprocate with an unfair advantage, it may be considered corruption.

“The public is strongly advised not to give gifts or entertainment to public officers in return for favours which will constitute a corrupt act and is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” it added.

According to the bureau, it was notified of the offences by a complaint made through the National Environment Agency (NEA) in October 2018.

After investigations and consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the bureau administered stern warnings to two senior NEA officers, 17 EHAs and 14 individuals from the funeral service companies.

The two senior NEA officers faced departmental disciplinary action for failing to report the practice even though they were fully aware of it, CPIB said.

Each of the EHAs was given a stern warning for corruptly accepting gratification from funeral directors and hearse drivers, an offence under section 6(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Section 124(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The attendants were also disciplined for violation of the Public Service Instruction Manual (IM) which states that public officers are not allowed to accept gifts and entertainment on account of their official position or official work.

As for the 14 employees from various funeral service companies, two were given stern warnings for one count each of abetment to corruptly give gratification to an NEA agent.

Another 12 employees were given stern warnings for one count each of corruptly giving gratification to an agent from NEA.

Read also: