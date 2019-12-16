11 striking photos from 2019 show the US military in action around the world

caption Marines fire at targets during a mock platoon-supported attack as part of Exercise Bougainville II at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 9, 2019. source Marine Corps Cpl. Brendan Custer

The US military posts hundreds of photos and videos every day from exercises and missions around the world.

Insider selected these 11 photos as some of the most visually striking US military images from the past year.

The US military, despite the rise of powerful rivals, remains an unmatched military force with more than 2 million active-duty and reserve troops ready to defend the homeland and protect American interests abroad.

Insider took a look back at the thousands of photos of the military in action and selected its favorites.

The following 11 photos, many of which were also Department of Defense favorites, were the ones we chose.

Seaman Marcus White, from San Diego, stands watch in the Philippine Sea on June 30, 2019 as aft lookout aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris

A Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 fires flares over Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., Sept. 24, 2019, during a training mission.

source Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman

DoD pick

Three F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 from Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore flown fly in formation over the Sea Test Range in the Pacific Ocean on March 7, 2019 after completing a training mission.

source U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darin Russell

Marines use a fire hose to extinguish a fuel fire during live-burn training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2019.

source Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicole Rogge

DoD pick

The guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the Norwegian Sea on Nov. 22, 2019.

source U.S. Navy photo by Master-At-Arms 1st Class Joseph Broyles

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan Vasquezninco provides security during small boat raid training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019.

source Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin

DoD pick

An F-15E Strike Eagle refuels from a 908th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, March 17, 2019.

source U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan

Three MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters line the seawall at Naval Air Station Jacksonville as the sun rises over the St. Johns River on June 13, 2019.

source U.S. Navy photo by Jeff Morton

DoD pick

Army paratroopers jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over the Bunker drop zone at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 14, 2019.

source Army Sgt. Henry Villarama

DoD pick

An Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber, two Royal Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs and two F-15 Eagles fly in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a training mission over England, Sept. 16, 2019.

source Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Barley

DoD pick

A service member jumps out of a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey during parachute training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2019.