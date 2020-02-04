‘Some people are born to be champions’: Singapore’s Iron Man Chef shares how he overcame all odds

A partially-deaf dyslexic who fell into delinquency and drug addiction, Heman Tan overcame all odds and earned his Iron Man moniker. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Heman Tan is not your ordinary chef.

A celebrated culinary artist in Singapore, Tan was previously the executive chef of the JP Pepperdine Group and chief culinary officer of the Soup Restaurant Group. He now runs his own restaurant in Kallang called Ironman Dine.

But success didn’t come easy for Tan, and he believes there isn’t a secret formula to it either.

In a chat with Business Insider, Tan said that “some people are born to be champions, while others remain average or below average”.

He added: “At the end of the day, discipline and how you look at your life is important.”

At 51, the chef has been through many hardships.

A secondary school dropout, he struggled academically as a child, due to dyslexia and an infection that left him mostly deaf in one ear.

Tan was also an ex-delinquent, and battled drug addiction till his early 20s. When he was 25, his employer dismissed him after learning that he was a former drug addict and spread the news so others in the F&B industry would not hire him.

Tan said: “There are many challenges in life, but how you deal with them is the most important. Just keep going.”

Everything started looking better for Tan when he managed to secure a position with Seoul Garden. He met his wife there, and they have been married for 19 years.

But his trials didn’t stop there.

When his second child was born, Tan experienced severe headaches and he needed at least three painkillers daily. When it became intolerable, he went for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan and discovered that he had a brain tumour.

He recalled: “I was very afraid…and my business was also going through difficult times, so there was a lot of stress too.”

Refusing to accept it, Tan requested for a second MRI scan to be scheduled two weeks later – and the tumour miraculously disappeared.

Though doctors could not explain why it disappeared, Tan credited it to the fact that he did not let himself down immediately, and continued with his daily runs.

Managing stress is key

A photo of Chef Heman working out. Heman Tan

Running, he said, is how he handles his stress.

He added that properly handling stress and maintaining a good mindset are things that are instrumental in persevering through challenges.

A testament to his mental and physical fortitude, he coined his nickname “Iron Man Chef”.

Tan runs “10km to 15km” every day, and cycles “60km to 80km” thrice a week, and swims 100 laps once a week.

To date, he has completed three Ironman triathlons, where participants must finish a 3.86km swim, a 180.25km bicycle ride, and a 42.2km run.

Hobbies helps too.

Having learnt pottery in his drug rehabilitation days, Tan said that the craft taught him patience and reflected a lot of his life’s journey.

He said: “Every single step that you are on, if you don’t do it properly, the work that you put into the kiln will burst or crack.”

The patience that pottery taught him is very valuable, Tan said, since chefs are quite the opposite in the kitchen.

Pack your time with goodness

But how does he fit in all these activities while maintaining a business?

“Discipline,” he replied, “time is always tight…but you have to make sure it’s packed with goodness”.

The chef wakes up at 4am every day to complete his 1.5 hour run, feed and bring his three children to school, and eat breakfast with his wife before sending her off to work.

Even though it tends to be “a little tiring”, Tan said that spending time with his family and setting aside time for himself is “very important” to him.

What the Iron Man Chef is up to now

Participants who took part in Run For Hope 2017, to raise funds for cancer research. The Straits Times

Now, Tan spreads good by supporting the underprivileged in society such as the less fortunate or former drug addicts through fundraising dinners and pottery shows.

After his tumour scare, he also conducts fundraisers for cancer research in Singapore.

In addition, the chef passes on his cooking and ceramist skills to local and overseas beneficiaries through his Iron Rice Bowl Programme.

Tan said that he wants to help others in need understand that “life is within their control, and to enjoy it to the fullest”.

He added: “A lot of people facing difficulties can get very depressed and defeated, but I think that makes you worse.”

Those keen to help raise funds for cancer research can participate in the annual Run for Hope on August 16. Funds from the run help the National Cancer Centre Singapore conduct research on cures and new treatments.

