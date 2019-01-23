Some people were duped by fake alerts to computer viruses – and it cost them a total of S$28,000 last year

Tech support scammers cheated victims of more than S$28,000 in 2018. Pixabay

They were looking to protect themselves against data thieves, but some people in Singapore found themselves being scammed by fake tech support companies instead.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victims lost more than S$28,000 altogether last year.

These victims were tricked into making payments to purchase software for fake virus infections on their computers, the police said.

Some who followed instructions to provide their credit or debit card information later realised that unauthorised charges had been made.

SPF said that there have so far been two variants of such scams – one which involves victims responding to pop-up messages on computer screens, and other that involves answering unsolicited calls.

What’s similar about both variants is that victims were told to download applications or software to give scammers access to their computers.

In the first variant, victims saw pop-up messages on their computer screens pointing out that a virus had infected their computers, or that their passwords and information might have been leaked.

After the victims called up a provided toll-free telephone number with the intention to resolve the issue, they were connected to operators who claimed to be from technology companies – such as Microsoft or Apple.

This was when they were directed to a website and advised to download an application or enter commands on their computers which gave the scammers remote access and control of the victims’ computers.

And in the second variant, unsolicited callers informed victims that their bank account details had been hacked and money was being transferred out of their accounts.

Similarly, they were told to download an application or software to give the callers access to their computers so that they could “help”.

In both variants, the scammers told the victims to buy “anti-virus software” to fix their computers.

Then, they were asked to transfer money, or provide personal particulars and credit or debit card details and to facilitate the purchase.

And in some cases, the victims provided passwords to their email accounts, which the scammers used to commit other scams.

How to avoid falling into the trap

SPF said the public should adopt these preventative measures to prevent themselves from falling victim to such scams:

Beware of unsolicited callers who claim that your computer devices have been hacked or infected with viruses – even if they claim to be calling from well-known technology companies. Also, keep in mind that scammers can use different caller IDs to mask their actual phone numbers.

When a pop-up message appears on your computer screen, ignore it and do not call the toll-free number provided. Instead, open “Task Manager”, select the web browser and click on “End Task” to close the message.

Stay calm and do not follow instructions to to install applications or type commands into your computer. You might want to call up or talk to a relative or a trusted friend before you act as you may be affected by your emotions and make wrong judgments.

Always obtain tech support through official websites such as www.microsoft.com or www.apple.com.

Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details.

