A video shows the awkward moment John Legend struggled to find someone to hug during the closing credits of ‘Saturday Night Live’

- source
- NBC
- Twitter user Jonny Sun posted video showing John Legend struggling to find someone to hug during the closing credits of the May 18 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
- Legend performed on the show as part of a tribute to the rapper Nipsey Hussle, organized by musical guest DJ Khaled.
- The singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen later assured her followers on Sunday that she “hugged him for a long time this morning.”
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
A video circulating on Twitter shows the uncomfortable moments John Legend struggled to find someone to hug during the closing credits of “Saturday Night Live” on May 18.
The singer performed on the finale of season 44, as part of a tribute to Nipsey Hussle organized by musical guest DJ Khaled.
As is tradition on the show, the host, cast and musical guests gather on the stage at the end of the episode to say goodnight. The credits play as they congratulate each other for a job well done.
- source
- NBC
Read more: John Legend locked Chrissy Teigen out of the room during the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere because she talks too much
Don’t worry, John did get hugs
While in reality Legend did get a hug from host Paul Rudd and fellow DJ Khaled guest Big Sean early on in the credits, he did struggle to find someone to talk to for a few seconds after that, and that’s the moment captured in Twitter user @jonnysun’s video.
“Somebody hug john :(” Sun captioned the video.
somebody hug john 🙁 pic.twitter.com/v1IpSJoVqP
— jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 19, 2019
Several people responded to the video on Twitter, saying they’d be more than happy to hug the “All of Me” singer.
who doesn’t hug john legend when they have the opportunity to hug john legend?
— ???? delightfully depressing (@emlouiii) May 20, 2019
Anyone dodging John Legend hugs is a cop
— Catie V. (Kimberly Spirit) (@Catie_V) May 20, 2019
NO THIS IS SO SAD @johnlegend i’ll give you a hug https://t.co/MfOUQQswsw
— makayla douglass (@makaylasongs) May 19, 2019
Chrissy Teigen gave him extra hugs after, too
Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, eventually assured that all was well, telling her followers on Sunday that she “hugged him for a long time this morning.”
don’t worry I hugged him for a long time this morning ???? https://t.co/AXlDfue9t2
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 19, 2019
- Read more:
- Chrissy Teigen says John Legend ‘cooked 7 days a week’ while she was pregnant
- Chrissy Teigen posted a nude selfie that she took when she was pregnant, thanking her kids for ‘making me a mommy’
- Chrissy Teigen was gifted a huge ‘Renaissance painting’ of the viral photo showing Dwyane Wade crashing into her and John Legend