Someone actually mailed a python by post to a Malaysian university hostel – here’s what we know

A large python was found by postal service workers in a parcel bound for a university in Penang. Workers opened the parcel after noticing its movements. Facebook

A parcel containing a two kilogram python was sent from Perak to Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang

Post office workers opened the parcel after noticing its movements

The Malaysian postal service has criticised the sender as “cruel” and “inhumane”

The Malaysian postal service has issued a reminder to the public not to mail animals by post after a live python was found in a parcel headed for a university in Penang.

Photos of the python emerging from an opened Pos Laju parcel were first shared on Facebook on Sunday (Nov 11) and have garnered hundreds of comments and shares.

The snake is a non-lethal Burmese python, the second largest snake species in Asia, according to a report by The Star.

The parcel was addressed to a hostel block at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), and was sent from Perak, the report added.

Its contents were declared as “football boots”, with a weight of 1.97kg, The Star said. Pos Malaysia workers opened the parcel in Penang after noticing its movements.

In a statement, Pos Malaysia slammed the sender as “cruel” and “inhumane”, saying the package put both postal service employees and the animal in question at risk, the New Straits Times reported.

Pos Malaysia added that sending animals like insects, eggs, larva and birds by post is strictly prohibited. Such parcels will be confiscated, and the senders can be taken to court.

Read also: Woman in Sembawang bitten by snake – here’s what you should not do if you get bitten by a venomous snake