Someone just uploaded more videos implicating Azmin in a sex scandal, including a recording of two men agreeing to meet in a hotel

Just a week after several gay sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali went viral online, three more have surfaced on YouTube claiming to be further evidence of the tryst.

A YouTube user going by the name “Rahim Jaafar” uploaded the videos between June 17 and June 18.

Collectively, the three videos – which are the only videos uploaded to his account – have garnered nearly 80,000 views.

In particular, the most-watched video is an audio clip titled “Azmin love Haziq 3/4”.

According to the video caption, Rahim claims the video is a conversation between Azmin and ministerial aide Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz at Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Hyatt hotel in March 2019.

In the recorded conversation, two men agree to meet discreetly at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur in March.

Another clip, allegedly of Azmin and Haziq at the Pullman Hotel in Kuching in October 2018, showed two men speaking while sitting close to one another on a sofa.

The men’s faces are not visible in the video.

Haziq, who vanished from work at the Ministry of Primary Industries since June 11 (the day the initial sex clips were released) was arrested by police at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 14 while attempting to fly to Manila, the Malay Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Azmin has categorically denied all accusations, and claimed the videos were faked as part of an inside job by a PKR member to sabotage his political career, the New Straits Times reported.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has also decried the initial videos as deepfakes.

The police have since hired a digital forensics agency to analyse the clips, Malay Mail reported.

After the three new videos were uploaded online, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, the political secretary of PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim, called for Azmin to resign if there was “overwhelming” evidence against him, NST reported on June 18.

Anwar subsequently made a public statement that he did not agree with Farhash’s comments, The Star reported.

