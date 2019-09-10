A Florida couple was denied custody of their 4-year-old son with leukemia after they ‘busted’ him out of a hospital and stopped his chemo treatments

caption Taylor Bland-Ball, Noah McAdams, and Joshua McAdams are pictured in a handout from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. source Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida couple was denied custody on Monday of their four-year-old son with leukemia after a judge said he was unconvinced they would bring him for chemotherapy treatments.

Noah McAdams’s case attracted nationwide media attention earlier this year after his parents took him from the hospital and refused to bring him back to continue treatment.

The family was eventually found in Kentucky, and Noah was placed in the custody of his grandparents and ordered to continue chemotherapy.

Doctors and authorities said Noah’s parents were denying him “life-saving medical care” intended to prevent his cancer from returning.

But the couple’s supporters have accused Florida authorities and doctors of “medical kidnapping” and say parents should be in charge of their children’s medical care.

The parents who “busted” their young son out of a hospital in April and refused to bring him back for chemotherapy treatments were denied custody by a Florida judge on Monday.

Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams were arrested in May after failing to bring their then-three-year-old child, Noah McAdams, to the hospital for “life-saving medical care,” Hillsborough authorities said.

Noah’s case attracted nationwide media attention in the springtime after Hillsborough authorities alerted the public to a “missing endangered child” on April 29. The family was eventually found in Kentucky, and Noah was placed in the custody of his grandparents and ordered to continue medical treatment.

The saga has drawn outrage on both sides of the debate and highlighted growing concerns about skepticism of modern medicine, and how best to handle children’s complex medical treatments that conflict with parents’ wishes.

Bland-Ball and McAdams’ critics have accused them of endangering their own child by pursuing alternative remedies instead of evidence-backed cancer treatments like chemotherapy. Their supporters, meanwhile, have accused authorities and doctors of “medical kidnapping” and say parents should dictate their children’s treatment – even if it goes against medical advice.

Bland-Ball and McAdams have defended their actions by saying they only took their child to Kentucky to seek a “second opinion,” and because they wanted a “less harsh treatment” than chemotherapy. The couple opted instead to treat their son with medical marijuana, CBD oil, vitamins, and a special diet – none of which are considered by medical experts to be effective alternatives for chemotherapy.

Bland-Ball and McAdams say their son suffered severe side-effects from chemotherapy – but doctors said the treatment was necessary

Hillsborough County circuit court judge Thomas Palermo remained unconvinced that Bland-Ball and McAdams would commit to bringing their son for chemo treatments. He ruled Monday that “the only way to ensure Noah’s health, safety, and well-being” was to have him stay with his grandparents, NBC News reported.

“Without law enforcement intervention, Noah would still be deprived of necessary medical care,” Palermo said.

Noah was diagnosed in early April with acute lymphoblastic leukemia – cancer affecting his blood and bone marrow. Bland-Ball told Good Morning America that the chemo gave her son “vicious mood swings, making him violent, making him very emotional, and he also started to lose his hair right away after the first treatment.”

Medical experts have said that even though chemotherapy comes with severe side effects, it’s necessary to continue treatments to prevent the cancer from returning.

Bland-Ball has been active on social media, posting developments in the custody battle and on Noah’s condition, and currying support among her followers.

One of her most recent Facebook posts, on August 26, listed several complaints about doctors continuing to increase Noah’s chemo doses, despite side-effects like weight loss.

“Noah needs all the prayers for his health, both mentally and physically. This is a really hard time for him,” Bland-Ball said. “It seems we are doing everything we can on our end, but no one else wants to cooperate for Noah’s sake.”