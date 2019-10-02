The son of a late Deutsche Bank executive, who has a stash of secret bank records, has spoken to investigators probing Trump

caption People walk past a branch of Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Val Broeksmit, the adopted son of late Deutsche Bank executive William Broeksmit, has handed a trove of confidential bank records to FBI agents, The New York Times reported.

Broeksmit reportedly found the documents in his late father’s possessions after he died by suicide in 2014.

Broeksmit has also spoken with investigators from the House Intelligence Committee probing US President Donald Trump’s ties to the bank.

Trump’s ties to Deutsche Bank have been probed by lawmakers and federal investigators seeking information on the president’s tax returns and other financial affairs.

President Trump has long denied any wrongdoing.

The son of a former Deutsche Bank executive who died by suicide has been cooperating with FBI agents probing the bank, and has spoken to a congressional committee investigating President Trump’s ties to the financial giant, according to the New York Times.

The Times’ David Enrich on Tuesday published a profile of Val Broeksmit, the 43-year-old adopted son of former Deutsche Bank executive William Broeksmit.

According to the report, after William Broeksmit’s death in 2014, Val discovered a trove of his bank records in his father’s email account, including minutes of board meetings, spreadsheets and financial plans.

After sharing some files with journalists and federal investigators, in 2017 Broeksmit met musician Moby at a party who introduced him to his friend, Adam Schiff. Schiff is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is probing Trump’s ties to Deutsche Bank.

Broeksmit reportedly demanded money for sharing the documents with the committee, a request that was refused. Subsequently Schiff subpoenaed Broeksmit for the documents.

Around this time, Broeksmit reportedly shared the files with the FBI, and started working as a cooperating witness in the investigation.

In return for the information the FBI gave Broeksmit what the Times described as a “special advisory title” in the investigation, and helped his French girlfriend obtain a US visa.

A spokesman for Deutche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s ties to Deutche Bank have been investigated by the House Intelligence and Financial Services committee seeking information about the president’s tax returns – which he has long withheld from the public – and possible exposure to criminal money.

The Frankfurt-based financial giant was fined $560 million in 2017 for its alleged role in a Russian money laundering, and was fined a further $16 million in August for corruption, after hiring family members of foreign officials with whom it sought to gain favor.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and claims he is unable to release his tax returns because they under audit from the IRS.