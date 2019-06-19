10 songs celebrity couples chose for their first dance

Couples oftentimes choose a special song for the first dance at their wedding and even celebrities take part in this tradition.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first dance to Ellie Goulding’s live cover of Elton John’s “Your Song.”

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka had their first dance to Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

At most weddings, the newlyweds’ first dance as a married couple is a pretty big deal – and it is oftentimes accompanied by a meaningful or special song. And though many celebrity pairs have extravagant weddings complete with over-the-top details, they oftentimes participate in this simple first-dance tradition.

Here are 10 songs that celebrity couples chose for their first dance.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first dance to Ellie Goulding’s live cover of Elton John’s “Your Song.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first dance was to Elton John’s “Your Song.” At the wedding, this ballad was performed live by Ellie Goulding – and a rendition of her cover is actually on YouTube if you want to listen.

“Performing the first dance of the night, ‘Your Song,’ was nerve-wracking,” Goulding told the Daily Mail in 2012. “But William and Kate were very appreciative. They are an awesome couple and told me how much they enjoyed it. My band and I stayed at the reception all night, and it’s something I’ll treasure forever.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West swayed to John Legend’s “All of Me.”

caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West danced to John Legend on their wedding night. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2018, in an Instagram post, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian shared that she and musician Kanye West danced to a live version of “All of Me” performed by John Legend himself at their 2014 wedding.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin had their first dance to Cole Porter’s “Why Shouldn’t I?”

caption George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin got married in 2014. source Andrew Goodman/Getty Image

Human-rights barrister Amal Alamuddin and actor George Clooney wed in Italy in 2014. For their first dance, they chose to sway to the Cole Porter song “Why Shouldn’t I?” which is from the ’30s Broadway musical “Jubilee. ”

Per People magazine, Nora Sagal, the daughter of Clooney’s friend and Warner-Bros. executive David Sagal, sang a live version of the song for the wedding.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka had their first dance to Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.”

caption Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka danced to Kelly Clarkson. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2014, the couple got married in a castle in Italy. And per Hollywood Bug, in an interview with David Letterman, actor Neil Patrick Harris said he and actor David Burtka had their first dance to Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.”

Read More: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been together for over a decade – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s first dance was to “A Song For You.”

Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel got married in Italy in 2012. And, in 2017, on what was their fifth wedding anniversary, Timberlake posted an Instagram tribute to his wife and sang his rendition of what he said their first dance song was – Leon Russell’s “A Song For You.”

Read More: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been together on and off for 11 years – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi supposedly had their first dance to Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.”

Portia de Rossi, an actress and model, and Ellen DeGeneres, talk-show host and comedian, first met met in 2000 and began dating in 2004.

In 2008, soon after the Supreme Court of California made it possible for same-sex couples to get married, the pair wed. Their first dance was to musician Joshua Radin’s acoustic cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in The Sky,” according to People magazine.

Read More: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting love stories – here’s a timeline of their romance

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook danced to a cover of Tracy Byrd’s “The Keeper of the Stars.”

caption Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got married in 2018. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook got married in 2018 after dating for nearly two years. For their first dance, the pair swayed to a live cover of the country track “The Keeper of the Stars,” which was recorded by Tracy Byrd in the ’90s.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa danced to a Keith-Urban song … though it seems neither of them can remember which one.

caption Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa have been together for years. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

While doing a not-so-newlywed game with Us Weekly in 2018, Kevin Jonas, most known as a third of the Jonas Brothers, and Danielle Deleasa, a hairstylist from New Jersey, shared that they both couldn’t quite remember what their first-dance song was. They could both only remember that it was a song by Keith Urban.

But considering the pair has been together for over a decade and they have two children, it’s not too surprising the song they danced to at their wedding in 2009 doesn’t immediately come to mind.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello swayed to “The Way You Look Tonight.”

caption Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married in 2015. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Modern Family” actress and “Magic Mike” actor got married in 2015. For their first dance, they chose a slightly upbeat, live cover of “The Way You Look Tonight,” which has been most famously performed by Frank Sinatra.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian supposedly danced to a rendition of “Tale As Old As Time” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian danced to a Disney classic. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Per Vogue magazine, professional tennis player Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian had quite a few “Beauty and The Beast” motifs throughout their 2017 wedding. They supposedly even had a choreographed first dance to a cover of the film’s famous song, “Tale As Old As Time.”