29 songs that are turning 20 this year

caption Britney Spears’ song “You Drive Me (Crazy)” turns 20 this year. source YouTube/Britney Spears

A lot of popular songs were released in 1999.

Songs like the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” were released 20 years ago as of 2019.

Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez’s “Waiting For Tonight” and Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy” also turn 20 this year.

It doesn’t seem like a stretch to say that 1999 was a pretty great year for music.

The last year of the ’90s gifted us all with mega hits from artists like Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Blink-182, and TLC. 1999 also helped introduce listeners to now-iconic artists like Eminem and one-hit wonders like LFO.

When you hear these songs, it’s hard to believe that you’ve probably been listening to them for 20 years as of 2019.

Here are some popular songs that have been around since 1999.

“No Scrubs” – TLC

caption “No Scrubs” came out in 1999. source TLCVEVO/YouTube

Arguably TLC’s most popular hit, “No Scrubs” is a ’90s feminist anthem that is still worth listening to. In fact, other bands are still covering it, even 20 years later.

“Unpretty” – TLC

caption TLC released a few hits in 1999. source YouTube/TLC

TLC had a great year in 1999. In addition to releasing “No Scrubs,” the band released this hit song.

“Heartbreaker” – Mariah Carey

caption The music video is quite popular. source YouTube screencap

How could you forget this catchy Mariah Carey song? From the lyrics you can’t help but sing along to to the music video filled with some of the best ’90s fashions, this song is quite a classic.

“I Want It That Way” – Backstreet Boys

caption The song is still popular. source YouTube/Backstreet Boys

By 1999, the Backstreet Boys were already an established boyband with tons of fans and this song only made the group even more popular.

“Waiting For Tonight” – Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez

caption She went by J-Lo when it was released. source Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

“Waiting For Tonight” is one of the songs off of her debut album, “On the 6.”

“If You Had My Love” – Jennifer Lopez

caption The singer released a lot of songs in 1999. source Vevo/Jennifer Lopez

Another popular J-Lo song from 1999 is “If You Had My Love,” a tune that’s just as catchy and fun as “Waiting For Tonight.”

“Genie in a Bottle” – Christina Aguilera

caption This song is one of her first big hits. source YouTube/Christina Aguilera

It’s a bit wild to think that we’ve been listening to “Genie in a Bottle” for 20 years now. This is one of Christina Aguilera’s first big hits and it was released on her debut album.

“All Star” – Smash Mouth

caption This song is on the soundtrack for “Shrek.” source SmashMouthVEVO/YouTube

It’s nearly impossible not to sing along to Smash Mouth’s catchy hit, “All Star.” The song is popularly known for being in the soundtrack for the movie “Shrek.”

“Every Morning” – Sugar Ray

caption The song is still fun to sing along to. source YouTube/Sugary Ray Videos

One of the biggest alternative-rock songs of the year, “Every Morning” was a nice contrast to all of the pop music blaring on the radio in 1999. The song was released on Sugar Ray’s album “14:59.”

“It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” – Whitney Houston

caption The song dropped in 1999. source YouTube/Whitney Houston

The late Whitney Houston’s popular single off of her fourth studio album was one that many people felt (and still feel) they could relate to.

“Summer Girls” – LFO

caption The lyrics were fun. source YouTube/snowontheweb

It’s hard to remember anything LFO did after their smash hit “Summer Girls.” And it’s also hard to forget the song’s fun lyrics like, “New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits, Chinese food makes me sick.”

“What’s My Age Again?” – Blink-182

caption The video involved a bit of blurred-out nudity. source Youtube/Blink-182

This single is easily one of the most recognizable Blink-182 songs out there and it is part of the band’s album “Enema of the State.”

It’s hard to say what is more memorable – the actual song or the video for it, which featured the band running around while wearing only socks and sneakers.

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” – Ricky Martin

caption The song is quite catchy. source RickyMartinVEVO/YouTube

In 1999, Ricky Martin began making a huge splash in the music industry with his single “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” a song that has proven to be a total classic.

“Bills, Bills, Bills” – Destiny’s Child

caption This single topped the charts. source SME

Before Beyoncé was a solo artist, she was part of Destiny’s Child. This chart-topping single is a perfect example of the group’s music: feisty, fun, and empowering.

“(You Drive Me) Crazy” – Britney Spears

caption The song is part of “…Baby One More Time.” source YouTube/Britney Spears

From “Toxic” to “Circus,” Britney Spears has had a lot of popular songs over the years and this one is hard to forget. This is the third single from her debut album, “…Baby One More Time.”

“My Name Is” – Eminem

caption It’s a classic Eminem song. source EminemMusic/YouTube

Easily one of the biggest songs of 1999, “My Name Is” made fun of mainstream media and all of the other big singers of the ’90s. It is still a quintessential Eminem song and it is on his second debut album, “The Slim Shady LP.”

“Mambo No. 5” – Lou Bega

caption The song is played at a lot of celebrations. source LouBegaVEVO/YouTube

It’s still almost impossible to go to a wedding or any other kind of party in the US and not hear Lou Bega’s 1999 hit “Mambo No. 5.”

“S Club Party” – S Club 7

caption Their band name is in most of the lyrics. source YouTube/ SClubUnitedFans

The British pop group S Club 7 was super popular back in 1999 and so was this song, which is part of their debut album, “S Club.”

“Big Pimpin’” – Jay-Z ft. UGK

caption The video is set on a boat. source YouTube/Jay-Z

While Beyoncé was working on putting out hit after hit with Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z was releasing songs like “Big Pimpin’.” And although many music fans like to re-listen to the song and sing along to its lyrics, Jay-Z himself might not.

“Some [lyrics] become really profound when you see them in writing. Not ‘Big Pimpin.’ That’s the exception,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2010. “It was like, I can’t believe I said that. And kept saying it. What kind of animal would say this sort of thing? Reading it is really harsh.”

“Tell Me It’s Real” – K-Ci and JoJo

caption The duo was famous in the R&B world. source YouTube/ KCiAndJoJoVEVO

If you were craving some R&B in 1999, this single by K-Ci and JoJo really hit the spot. The song was released as part of the duo’s second studio album, “It’s Real.”

“She’s So High” – Tal Bachman

caption Tal Bachman is Canadian. source YouTube/Tal Bachman

Tal Bachman’s biggest hit “She’s So High” was popular in 1999 and it still holds up today. It’s nearly impossible not to sing along with this Canadian singer-songwriter’s hit.

“I Try” – Macy Gray

caption The song is on the album “On How Life Is.” source Vevo/Macy Gray

Macy Gray’s hit song was first released in 1999. Debuting on her first studio album “On How Life Is,” the song is still popular today.

“Wild Wild West” – Will Smith

caption “Wild Wild West” is also a movie. source “Wild Wild West”

Although he is well-known for his acting career, Will Smith had some notable singles throughout the ’90s and 2000s.

“Wild Wild West” is a hip-hop-filled reminder of Smith’s music career. And, in 1999, Smith starred in the movie of the same name.

“My Own Worst Enemy” – Lit

caption Lit is a rock band. source YouTube/Lit

Another big rock song, “My Own Worst Enemy” is easily one of Lit’s most popular singles. It touched on angst in a very ’90s way and was released on the band’s album “A Place in the Sun.”

“Learn to Fly” – Foo Fighters

caption The music video for “Learn To Fly” is set on an airplane. source YouTube/Foo Fighters

This single has a silly music video that is almost as iconic as the song itself.

Of course, Foo Fighters were big before “Learn To Fly” came out, but this track only helped to establish their place in music history. The song is on the band’s third studio album, “There Is Nothing Left to Lose.”

“Where My Girls At?” – 702

caption 702 is a vocal group. source YouTube/702VEVO

In 1999, the vocal group 702 was busy releasing one of their biggest singles of all time, “Where My Girls At?”

The song is part of their second studio album, “702.”

“Scar Tissue” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

caption The song is from the seventh Red Hot Chili Peppers album. source YouTube/Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Scar Tissue” is from Red Hot Chili Pepper’s seventh album, “Californication,” and it is one of their most popular songs to date. Even 20 years later, you’ll probably still hear this song being played on the radio pretty regularly.

“Nookie” – Limp Bizkit

caption Limp Bizkit is a rap-rock band. source YouTube/limpbizkit

Released on Limp Bizkit’s second studio album, “Nookie” became extremely popular when it debuted in 1999. This single is probably one of the rap-rock band’s biggest hits and it’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since it’s been released.

“Here With Me” – Dido

caption Dido’s first album debuted in 1999. source YouTube/Dido

Released as part of the English singer-songwriter Dido’s debut album, “Here With Me” is a hauntingly beautiful pop song that debuted in 1999.