20 people shared the songs that make them cry every time — and the reasons why will break your heart

A first dance at a wedding. A perfect song from a film soundtrack. A harmless track made more powerful with real-world context. From “Toy Story” soundtracks to The Beatles classics, there are dozens of Reddit threads dedicated to finding, commemorating, and sharing the saddest songs in existence.

Below, 20 Reddit users share the life-changing songs that make them tear up every time.

“When She Loved Me” — Sarah McLachlan

source Disney Pixar

“That damn song in “Toy Story 2″ where it shows Jessie’s owner getting older and forgetting about her.” – Redditor Jimmie_Kirby

“Fix You” — Coldplay

source Coldplay

“When my husband I were dating, he sent me that song to listen to, knowing I liked Coldplay but didn’t know a lot of their songs. I wound up ugly crying in the parking lot because it reminds me of my dad – and funnily enough, Chris Martin wrote this for his (ex) wife Gwyneth Paltrow when she lost her dad.” – Redditor dewprisms

“Wish You Were Here” — Pink Floyd

“My step-dad passed in May, he loved Pink Floyd and we used to just chill out and listen to music together. This song gets me every time I listen to it now.” – Redditor printerfromhell

“What a Wonderful World” — Louis Armstrong

source YouTube

“It’s really bittersweet to me, as I can’t help but picture it as the thoughts of an old man on his deathbed, thinking about all the good in the world but also that he won’t get to see any more of it.” – Redditor Ralkahn

“Living Years” — Mike and The Mechanics

source Mike + The Mechanic

“This was released the year before my father died … I can’t even think about [it] without getting choked up.” – Redditor OstrichesAreCool

“The Book of Love” — Peter Gabriel

source CityTV

“I’m not a romantic person, but that song gets me choked up every time, also when it was used in ‘Scrubs’ at the ending.” – Redditor G0R3Z

“Hurt” — Johnny Cash

source Johnny Cash

“Gotta watch the video to really get the waterworks going and feel like your life is meaningless!” – Redditor Fezzywig564

“Breathe Me” — Sia

source Sia

“Dude, when they used it to close out ‘Six Feet Under’ … I was ugly crying all the way.” – Redditor EveThirteen

“Julia” — The Beatles

source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“… It’s not as sad as it feels because it’s quite hopeful even though it’s about his mother being deceased.” – Redditor ObLaDi

“Eet” — Regina Spektor

source Regina Spector

“Regina Spektor is the only artist to make me cry from sadness and cry with laughter.” – Redditor not-quite-a-nerd

“Friend, Please” — Twenty One Pilots

“The lyrics are simple and honest, which makes them deeply relatable. I think we’ve all been in similar situations, either as the narrator or the friend. Also, the build-up in the music is just spot on. It hits you right when the lyrics get you feeling the most vulnerable. It’s just perfection.” – Redditor Konosa

“Rainbow” — Kesha

source Kesha

“Everytime I just can’t help but tear up. As someone who had finally gotten help for major depression, it’s so uplifting and reminds me to not look back.” – Redditor Nikiki124C41

“Supermarket Flowers” — Ed Sheeran

source Getty Images

“It’s the first song that’s ever made me cry without circumstance making me more prone. I was just sitting at my kitchen counter listening to it and just started crying.” – Redditor Kill_the_worms

“Lazarus” — David Bowie

source David Bowie

“It’s a song I recommend everyone hear because it’s almost ethereal, knowing he was on his deathbed making this, and it’s purely stunning and sobering and makes you feel close to death in a way.” – Redditor Sassymewmew

“Temporary Home” — Carrie Underwood

source Carrie Underwood

“Lost it when she started to sing ‘old man, hospital bed’ reminds me of my grandfather and how much I regret not visiting him when he was on his deathbed. I know I was young but I still wish I could have seen him at least one more time.” – Redditor popcornfluff95

“California” — Joni Mitchell

source Campannelle via Flickr

“When she sings, ‘Will you take me as I am?’ over and over. It’s so goddam sad.” – Redditor flushingborn

“Little Wing” — Jimi Hendrix

source Wikipedia

“[He] has such emotion in his voice and everything in that song makes me want to cry. Used that song in a presentation in high school about Jimi after I spoke about his death and I swear a few people teared up afterward.” – Redditor PCHardware101

“Old Money” — Lana Del Rey

source Samir Hussein/Getty

“It’s like she’s reciting poetry, very minimal production so all the focus is on the lyrics, which hit hard.” – Redditor TomIce1234

“Who Wants To Live Forever” — Queen

source Queen

“Manliest sad song. I do not care who you choose to love. Just love them as they love you.” – Redditor COGspartaN7

“Dance With The Devil” — Immortal Technique

source Wikimedia

“It’s not the typical sad song, but the lyrics are just so powerful. It’s the story of a young man growing up in a tough environment just trying to make it and achieve a better life. The consequences of his actions catch up to him and he pays the price. It’s haunting, beautiful, and ultimately sublime.” – Redditor cointel

