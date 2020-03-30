Soniat House is a quiet, charming New Orleans guest house filled with history and character, but it’s light on amenities and on-site offerings aside from a great breakfast

source Eva Fedderly/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Established on the National Register of Historic Places, The Soniat House Hotel is a peaceful 30-room guest house in the French Quarter overlooking Chartres Street.

The hotel offers a quiet experience in a lively neighborhood with amenities that include an honor bar, continental breakfast with excellent homemade biscuits, jam, and café au laits; and access to the French Quarter’s historic gym, the New Orleans Athletic Club.

An entry-level Superior room starts at $245 per night rooms and is quite small and best for a solo traveler. I stayed in the next level, a Premier room for $350. It’s pricey, but the upscale room with a decorative fireplace felt worth the cost.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Entranced by the mighty Mississippi River, music all day and night, beignets, tales of Vodou, and historic Spanish architecture, I’ve become a regular visitor to New Orleans. While many new and exciting hotels have sprouted in recent years, The Soniat House Hotel is quintessential New Orleans.

Soniat House made me feel like a local residing in the French Quarter, positioned near all of the excitement, while still providing a peaceful night’s stay. The only sounds I heard from outside were the tunes of soft classical music and the trickling fountain of the courtyard.

The hotel is comprised of three separate homes that form one property with 30 rooms made up of four standard room types and three levels of suites.

The entry-level room is the Superior Room, which starts at $245. At 275-square-feet with a queen bed, this room is best for a solo visitor or a single business traveler. I opted for the next level up, the Premier, which typically starts at $350. Suites offer separate seating areas in range in starting price from $495 to $795.

A continental breakfast is not included in the hotel rate, but it’s delicious, and a must. Soniat House serves café au laits, two homemade buttermilk biscuits with jam and butter, and freshly squeezed orange juice for $12.50 per person. There’s no other food service or amenities here, which may feel disappointing given the price, but staying here is an experience that feels wholly New Orleans. I felt like I was retreating to my own charming, historic apartment in the French Quarter, and I can’t wait to return.

caption The hotel’s exterior looks like any of the other beautiful, historic homes that fill the French Quarter. source Booking.com

The Soniat House Hotel rests on both sides of famed Chartres Street in three nineteenth-century townhomes with Spanish wrought-iron balconies. There are twenty rooms on one side of of the street, with the other 10 across the way.

If travelers aren’t paying much attention, Soniat House is easy to miss and mistakable for any of the surrounding beautiful and historic homes that fill the French Quarter.

Above the hotel’s entrance, a small, signature green sign promises that it is, indeed, Soniat House. I rang the bell – the hotel’s promise to keep non-guests out -and waited a few moments for the hotel manager to open the door (the porter was off, he explained, ostensibly because of the recent news of the novel coronavirus).

caption The hotel’s vibe is elegant, peaceful, and relaxed. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

The hotel felt quiet and peaceful, with the sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach and a trickling fountain echoing through the courtyard lush with flowers. The hotel manager led me through what once was a carriageway and into the cozy hotel office.

Adjacent to where I checked in, a sitting room offered comfortable couches, though the pillows were slightly askew. An honor bar was stocked with ice, soft drinks, wine and beer, and liquor.

The hotel felt elegant, yet relaxed. The hotel manager’s told me the husband-and-wife owners, Rodney and Francis Smith, have owned Soniat House since the ’80s and reside across the street.

The space immediately struck me as a quiet haven for those seeking privacy and quiet in the French Quarter, which it sweetly delivered.

caption My room was comfortable and well-appointed, though it did not feel modern. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

Check-in was easy at Soniat House. Because the hotel only has 30 rooms, it’s almost never mobbed. The manager escorted me to my room, the Premier, which I booked at the starting rate of $350. Other rooms and suites range between $245 and $795.

My room was on the first floor, just off of the lovely, flower-filled courtyard. It had one King-sized bed (guests can also ask for two twin beds) dressed with a monogrammed bedspread, feather pillows, and Egyptian Cotton linens.

Quirky, colorful art hung on the walls and there was a fireplace, though it was purely decorative. The room was stocked with a hairdryer, ironing board and iron, two dry-cleaned robes, and a safe.

The marble bathroom was well appointed and renovated with a bathtub – which I appreciated – a shower, and Molton Brown soaps and shampoos.

caption Some suites come with balconies. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

My room was adequate for a one-night stay. It offered immediate access to the courtyard and a quiet night’s sleep. The window shades kept the room dark and cozy when drawn. I slept soundly.

Staff was courteous, though I left a room service tray and bag of takeout outside my room door, and they failed to take it away for hours. Staying here is like residing in a guest house, where the staff mainly leaves you alone unless you speak to them first. This can be a positive or a negative, depending on the type of hotel experience you seek.

The room did feel a tad small at 350 square feet and could afford to be modernized.

Deluxe Rooms are offered for the same price, with the same size, but come with a smaller Queen bed. The Grand Deluxe bumps you up to 400 square feet with a King bed for $450, but the extra space doesn’t make enough of a difference to warrant an extra $100.

Instead, if you have extra budget, consider the suites, which the hotel is known for. Each suite is designed to a slightly different tune, with four-poster beds, well-appointed parlors, antique furnishings, and some come with separate balconies. They range in price from $495 to $795 per night.

caption Continental breakfast is delicious but comes with an extra charge. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

Soniat House operates primarily as a luxury guest house but does not have many amenities or venues on-site.

The only meal served at the hotel is a continental breakfast with homemade biscuits, jam, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a pot of café au lait for $12.50 per person. I paid for the meal and found it to be quite enjoyable, and a highlight of my stay. However, I was surprised to see such a light meal not included in the room rate. Many hotels in New Orleans do include continental breakfast, so do consider that these extra will add to the overall price.

caption Save time to savor the tranquil courtyard. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

The hotel’s tropical courtyard is worth lingering in to appreciate the soft classical music. Quaint tables and chairs populate the courtyard where guests can read, drink, eat, and chat, while still being shaded by trees and lush bushes.

There is also a large communal balcony overlooking Chartres Street, which is where I opted to hang out for the prime vantage point over the French Quarter. Additionally back inside, bookshelves are stocked with classics and available to guests.

Although there’s no gym or pool at Soniat House, the hotel grants access to the New Orleans Athletic Club, New Orleans’s historic gym where Tennessee Williams and William Faulkner used to swim, work out, and drink (yes, there’s a bar at the gym). The gym offers a myriad of daily classes ranging from water aerobics to yoga and boxing. I didn’t use the gym this time but have worked out there in the past, and it’s well worth a visit to take advantage of four levels of gym equipment, a pool, bar, and its historic importance. The gym is a 20-minute walk from the hotel.

The hotel also offers paid private parking, dry cleaning, and a small business center.

Soniat House rests right on the edge of the French Quarter and the charming Marigny neighborhood, so guests have two popular areas they may easily access by foot.

Mona Lisa, a charming red sauce Italian American neighborhood joint is nearby, as is Cane and Table, a contemporary pan-Latin restaurant, which is within three blocks walking distance from the hotel.

One block away from Soniat House is Verti Mart, a 24-hour market with drinks, snacks, po-boys, and other hot food-to-go.

Soniat House is ranked 59 hotel out of 176 in New Orleans by Trip Advisor, with 4.5 out of 5-stars from past guests who loved its authenticity and charm. Booking.com gave Soniat House a score of 9.1 out of 10, with the hotel’s location and charm being top of the list, and losing a few points for the lack of facilities and value for money. Overall, reviewers found it was charming, luxurious, and a good spend in the French Quarter.

Many people commented on the service, with one review stating, “Outstanding service … the staff could not have been more gracious and helpful.”

Another praised, “Our three-night stay at the Soniat House was perfect. After a long day of travel, we were warmly greeted by the staff and made to feel at home.” Finally, a fellow past guest echoes my experience writing, “The staff are very professional and are there promptly if you need them but are quietly out of the way.”

Others lamented the lack of amenities and thought rooms were dark and in need of updating. “Older furniture, not of the best quality,” one wrote.

Who stays here: Guests who want to be in the French Quarter and close to the Marigny neighborhood, but are looking for a quiet, authentic stay in a more intimate setting than a traditional hotel.

We like: The verdant courtyards, the trickling waterfall, and the sounds of classical music outside.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The extensive communal balcony that overlooks Chartres Street. I recommend ordering your continental breakfast to enjoy on the balcony outside while watching the street below, and the gorgeous old convent across the street.

We think you should know: Don’t stay here if you’re allergic to cats (there’s a resident cat), want a Bourbon Street party experience, or like a hotel that comes with a plethora of guest amenities.

We’d do it differently next time: Since the hotel doesn’t offer most meals on-site, I’d plan further ahead to book reservations for lunches and dinners elsewhere. I’d also love to experience a suite.

Soniat House is a quiet, secluded guest house where the staff leaves guests alone to enjoy a private, peaceful stay. The hotel is small and historic and oozes New Orleans charm, especially in public spaces like a leafy courtyard gardens and a large communal balcony where guests can rest, read, and enjoy a tray of Southern breakfast delights.

Amenities are limited, with just breakfast service and an honor bar, mainly. There’s no restaurant, gym, or pool, though you’re well-positioned to find all those with ease, if you so desire.

Rooms are small and quaint and make you feel like a French Quarter local, but are pretty expensive for such limited amenities. Visit midweek to find the best price, or splurge for a suite that will likely feel more worth the price.