Sonic just announced a waffle cone that’s dripping with Oreo creme

Earlier this year, Sonic added fried Oreos with ice cream to their menu – and it looks like fans of ice cream and Oreos alike now have another reason to visit the drive-in eatery. The chain recently announced that it has brought back its Double Stuf Oreo waffle cone for a limited time.

The dessert starts with a chocolate-cookie waffle cone that’s coated on the inside with sweet creme. It’s then filled with Sonic’s signature ice cream and topped with crumbled Oreos and a sweet-creme drizzle.

The chain first released the Double Stuf Oreo waffle cone in 2018 but it’s unclear how long the dessert will be available for and whether or not the dessert will return again in the future.

This dessert is available at select Sonic locations

Retailing for $2.49 plus tax, the decadent dessert can be found at participating Sonic locations for a limited time only, so you’ll want to check with your local drive-in chain to see if it’s available.

This isn’t the first dessert Sonic has added to its menu this year

In January, the chain introduced fried Oreos with ice cream to their menu. Sonic also recently added Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode to their menu and they have been described as “warm, buttery pastries filled with melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon roll filling served with Sonic’s Real Ice Cream.”