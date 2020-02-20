SonicWall Names Debasish Mukherjee as VP, Regional Sales – APAC

Key focus markets include India, South East Asia, China, ANZ

BANGALORE, INDIA – Media OutReach – February 20, 2020 – With growth in APAC, India, ANZ, South East Asia and Greater China, SonicWall announced the promotion of Debasish Mukherjee to VP, Regional Sales APAC at SonicWall. Formerly the Country Director of India & SAARC, Debasish will assume the new responsibilities for driving sales and growth in the region in his new role.













“We are pleased to announce Debasish’s new role in our sales organization and believe that he will further establish our leadership position and accelerate sales as we continue to see growth across the APAC region,” said SonicWall Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. “It is imperative to help our customers navigate the choppy waters of cyberthreats, as they increasingly grow in sophistication and precision. We look forward to working with and educating our APAC partners and customers as we continue to enhance our SonicWall offerings.”





Speaking about his elevation within the company, Debasish Mukherjee said, “I am delighted with the new position and the confidence reposed by the organization. My ten- year stint with SonicWall has been very good and I look forward to the new challenges that come along with the role.”





With over 20 years of experience in IT Solution Sales & Channels Management including Leadership responsibilities to deploy go- to- market (GTM) strategy Formulation & Revenue Recognition, Debashish has spent over a decade with SonicWall in various capacities at a leadership level.





More than 500,000 organizations have deployed SonicWall in their networks and the company has shipped over 3.3 million firewalls around the world. Since becoming independent in November 2016, SonicWall has launched 54 new products to bolster the SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform, aligning itself to current market trends and properly defending its customers from successful attacks. For a better understanding of the cyberattacks that are creating boundless points of exposure to your organisation, please download the exclusive 2020 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report.



