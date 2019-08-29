This ‘self-charging’ electric car has a dashboard filled with dead moss to clean the air

caption The moss in the dashboard is not really alive, but it does help clean the cabin air. source Sono Motors

German upstart electric car maker Sono Motors has revealed the interior of its new Sion electric car.

The most atypical feature: moss lining the dashboard that acts as an air filter.

The car is set to be the first mass-produced electric car with solar integration, according to Sono Motors.

Sion, an electric car that has solar charging capabilities and island moss for air filtration, has been fully revealed.

Made by German mobility provider Sono Motors, the car has 248 solar cells integrated into the car’s body, allowing the car to charge during the day. This adds up to 34 kilometers, or 21 miles, to the car’s range of 250 kilometers, or about 155 miles.

Sono designed the car to be versatile in its use, whether it be shared, driven privately, or used as company cars. It can also be incorporated into neighborhoods and car-sharing fleets, according to the automaker.

“In conjunction with sharing services and autonomous driving, the digitalization of mobility and the increasing interconnectivity of vehicles will play a key part in significantly reducing the number of vehicles, especially in urban settings,” Roberto Diesel, Sono Motor’s chief technology officer, said in a prepared statement.

One of the most visually unique features of the car is the island moss integrated into the dashboard as a part of the car’s air filtering system. The moss can filter out 20% of particulate matter out of the air while regulating the temperature and humidity even though it’s been treated and is no longer living, according to Sono Motors.

Sono also has an emphasis on sharing via the goSono app: car sharing, ridesharing, and energy sharing. CarSharing allows owners to share their Sion cars with anyone whenever the owner allows it. Similarly, owners can offer other users car rides in-app.

With powerSharing, the vehicles can become mobile charging stations using bidirectional charging functions. Two Sion cars can share energy with each other, providing up to 11 kW of power. The Sion owner providing the energy can decide how much electricity they are willing to give, and at what price.

Over 10,000 reservations for the Sion has been made since May. Over the next eight years, Sono Motors plans on producing 260,000 examples in its Swedish factory, which will then be delivered in Europe. The car starts at €25,500, or about $28,209.

Take a look at the car on a mission to curtail oil consumption:

source Sono Motors

source Sono Motors

The cars will be manufactured in Trollhättan, Sweden by the National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) with 100% renewable energy, according to the company.

source Sono Motors

source Sono Motors

source Sono Motors

The goSono app allows owners to share power or their car. The automaker is pushing for carSharing, rideSharing, and powerSharing because of the potential economic and financial benefits.

source Sono Motors

source Sono Motors

It takes 30 minutes to charge up to 80% of the 35 kWh battery at a rapid charging station. The car also has a bidirectional onboard charger, allowing it to recharge and share its power with other electric vehicles.