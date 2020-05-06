Sonos’ newest lineup includes a powerful wireless speaker for music and a Dolby Atmos soundbar for movies — here’s how to pre-order the new speakers

source Sonos

Sonos’ latest speaker lineup includes three models: the Sonos Arc, Sonos Five, and Sonos Sub.

The Sonos Arc is priced at $799.00, and replaces the Playbar and Playbase as the company’s new premium home theater soundbar.

Sonos Five serves as the successor to the current Play:5, and offers refreshed color options and updated internals for the same $499.00 price tag.

The most subtle refresh comes with the updated Sonos Sub, which carries the same $699.00 price as the older model and only gains upgraded internals for future-proofing.

All three speakers are available for pre-order through the Sonos website, and are set to officially launch on June 10.

Sonos speakers have been known to physically last a while, but it’s a little surprising that its original home theater speaker, the Playbar, was able to go seven years before getting a revision. The new Sonos Arc will now serve as a replacement for that model and the company’s previously released Playbase.

Before today’s refreshed specs, the Sonos Sub went eight years without an update and the second generation Play:5 went five years. Though not brand-new like the Sonos Arc, the upgraded Sonos Five and updated Sonos Sub speakers both offer a few minor improvements over their predecessors.

Each of the speakers are ready to take advantage of the latest Sonos software, and all three will run exclusively on the new Sonos app, called S2, when it’s available on June 8.

With these latest releases, Sonos is updating its premium, top-of-the-line speakers to stay competitive. It’s likely we’ll see new features over time as its new software begins to take advantage of this latest hardware.

Here’s a full rundown of all the pricing, pre-order, and specification details you need to know about the new Sonos speaker lineup.

Sonos Arc Soundbar price

The headliner of the new Sonos lineup is the Arc, the company’s completely redesigned home theater soundbar. Sonos has added a much requested feature in Dolby Atmos, which creates an immersive and dynamic sound stage for the multitude of streaming services and Blu-ray discs now taking advantage of the sound technology.

The high-end Arc comes in either black or white, and features 11 speaker drivers strategically placed to create realistic 3D sound, including two upward firing speakers used to bounce sound off of your ceiling. It’s tuned for both TV and music listening, supporting all of the audio options available in the Sonos app. Like the Beam or Sonos One, Arc also includes support for voice assistants, like Alexa and Google Assistant, with its four far-field microphones.

Arc is 10 inches longer than the Playbar, coming in at 45 inches in length – 3.4 inches high and 4.5 inches deep. While a bigger footprint, it should fit nicely below 50-inch and larger TVs. The shape has also morphed from one more rectangular to one more cylindrical with a 270-degree plastic grille that features an arc-like design. In fact, the name is more about its shape than its supported HDMI eARC or ARC functions. Other niceties include touch-sensitive controls like those on other Sonos speakers, as well as auto-dimming LED indicator lights.

I’ve used the Arc’s predecessor, the Sonos Playbar, for the last six years or so, and it remains an impressive TV speaker. With Dolby Atmos support, the Arc should be able to take Sonos’ home theater performance even further, offering a more immersive experience when watching action films, like the latest Marvel movies. While pricey, it’s still very much in line for a premium Dolby Atmos soundbar with voice assistant support.

The Sonos Arc is now available for pre-order through the Sonos website for $799.00. The soundbar is set to launch globally on June 10. We’ll update this section with more retailer options as new pre-order listings pop up.

Sonos Five Speaker price

The new Sonos Five is designed to replace the previously released Sonos Play:5. Like that older model, the Five is Sonos’ beefy, room-filling speaker with three woofers for rich bass, and three tweeters for exceptional clarity.

This new version gains updated internals with improved memory and processing, along with two color options – either all white or all black. The external size, design, and connections remain unchanged, however, including the device’s 3.5mm input which works well for vinyl record players. On the downside, the Sonos Five still does not have any microphones for voice assistant support. This was a deliberate choice to not include the functionality, similar to the purposeful Sonos One SL.

Based on what we know so far, the Sonos Five seems like a fine update, but there’s nothing in this refresh that should have people jumping to order one if they weren’t thinking about the Play:5 already. This new model is about future-proofing Sonos’ high-end speakers for the years to come.

Speaking of future-proofing, however, it’s interesting to note that the Sonos Five and the rest of the new lineup still include 802.11 b/g wireless connectivity, despite using updated wireless radios internally. I haven’t seen many wireless issues over the years so this may have no affect, but it remains a peculiar choice to not include newer, higher bandwidth protocols.

You can pre-order the Sonos Five now for $499.00 through the Sonos website. The speaker will be released on June 10. We’ll add more pre-order options below as additional retailers add their own listings.

Sonos Sub price

The Sonos Sub is an accompanying subwoofer that can pair with any Sonos speaker to give it more bass. The Sub can also be used to help complete a full 5.1 home theater setup when used with multiple Sonos speakers.

The newest, third-generation model is getting updated internals with improved memory and processing. The external design, along with its famous two force-canceling drivers to eliminate buzz, remain the same.

Like the Sonos Five, this appears to be a pretty minimal refresh rather than a more substantial update. With that in mind, it doesn’t look like there’s anything new enough here to interest buyers who may already own the previous Sonos Sub.

The third-generation Sonos Sub is now up for pre-order via the Sonos store for $699.00. Like the company’s other new models, the Sub will hit stores on June 10. We’ll add other retailer links when additional pre-order listings are available.