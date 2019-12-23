We tested the Sonos Beam and JBL Link Bar to see which sound bar is the better smart speaker — and the Sonos Beam is the winner

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Sound bars with added smart features, like the JBL Link Bar and Sonos Beam, are becoming increasingly popular.

Both devices offer support for Google Assistant, but the Sonos Beam takes its smart connectivity even further with additional options for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

For buyers who also need a media player, the JBL Link Bar features Android TV support for built-in video streaming capabilities, while the Sonos Beam only offers audio playback.

Despite its lack of video capabilities, the compact Sonos Beam is the more versatile and reliable smart sound bar model of the two, making it a better fit for most people.

Sound bars have been getting smarter and smarter, to the point where many now offer built-in digital assistants, streaming support, and more. A few notable super smart sound bars have popped up over the last year or so – including the Sonos Beam and the new JBL Link Bar.

But which sound bar is worth getting for your needs? Is one clearly better than the other? We put the two sound bar models head to head to find out.

Sonos Beam vs JBL Link Bar: which is better?

The Sonos Beam and JBL Link Bar are both smart sound bar models with support for a bit more than just simple audio playback for your TV. Most notably, they both include Google Assistant voice control. That said, there are some important differences between the two that make them better suited for different needs.

The JBL Link Bar is larger than the Sonos Beam, and its extra size helps it to provide slightly better audio quality. It also includes integrated support for Android TV, allowing you to stream video apps like Netflix to your display directly from the sound bar itself. Additional HDMI inputs are featured as well for connecting other components like a game console or Blu-ray player. Though most will still be better off using a dedicated streaming device or smart TV interface for their video needs, these added features make the JBL Link Bar a better fit for buyers who need a smart sound bar that can also serve as a hub for their home entertainment.

The Sonos Beam, meanwhile, is a more compact smart sound bar, making it a more convenient fit for buyers who have less space to work with. Though not quite as strong as the JBL Link Bar, audio quality is still great as well. Unlike the JBL, the Sonos Beam also includes the option to use Amazon Alexa instead of just Google Assistant. Voice control performance is also more responsive and reliable than the JBL, and the Beam adds AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy playback from Apple devices. There are no additional HDMI inputs or video apps, but the Sonos Beam’s focus on versatile voice assistant support ultimately makes it a better match for most smart home buyers.

Specs

Design

The Sonos Beam features a compact and stylish design.

Both the Sonos Beam and the JBL Link Bar look great, but they feature a few key design differences. The JBL Link Bar, for starters, offers a 40 inch width – while the Sonos Beam has a much smaller 25 inch width. This may be important to you, depending on how wide your TV stand or entertainment center is.

The JBL Link Bar offers a sleek black build with a nice fabric covering around the front of it, and it looks quite good. On the top of the device, you’ll find a series of buttons and controls, including functions for volume, Bluetooth connectivity, and input. On the back is where you’ll get inputs and outputs – there are three HDMI inputs with 4K video pass-through, meaning you should be able to run most of your devices directly through the bar. There’s also an HDMI ARC output and optical port to connect the sound bar to your TV, an aux port for wired audio connectivity to other components, and an Ethernet port.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Beam offers a little less in terms of connectivity, but it’s still a great-looking sound bar. As mentioned, it has a width of around 25 inches, with rounded corners on the ends and a stylish black or white body. On the back is where you’ll get the ports – including an Ethernet port, an optical port, and a HDMI ARC port to get audio from your TV. Unlike the JBL, however, you can’t connect additional HDMI devices to the Beam to use it as an entertainment hub.

In general, the Sonos Beam looks a little more premium and is a better match for those who need a compact sound bar that takes up less space. The larger JBL Link Bar still looks nice as well, though, and is a better fit if you have a larger TV stand and need more HDMI connections for other components.

Set-up

The JBL Link Bar includes Android TV support for video streaming.

Setting up the JBL Link Bar and Sonos Beam is pretty simple in both situations, though there’s a slightly different process depending on the device. That’s because the Link Bar has Android TV built into it, while the Beam is built for sound only.

To set the JBL Link Bar up, you’ll start by connecting the HDMI output to your TV’s HDMI input and then plugging the device into a power outlet. You can also use an optical connection if your TV doesn’t have HDMI, but this will only support audio playback, so you won’t be able to take advantage of the Link Bar’s video streaming this way. Make sure your TV is on and set to the right input, and you’ll then follow the on-screen instructions. The process will involve logging in to your Google account and setting up features like Google Assistant, but the device walks you through everything – so it shouldn’t be overly difficult.

The Sonos Beam is pretty easy to set up too. You’ll start by downloading the Sonos app, after which you’ll place the Beam on your TV stand and connect an HDMI cable to the sound bar – with the other end connecting to the HDMI ARC port on your TV. If your TV doesn’t have an HDMI ARC port, you can instead use the optical output of your TV and connect it to the optical input on the Beam. Then plug the device into the wall and open up the Sonos app. Follow the on-screen instructions to log in to or create a Sonos account and connect the device to your Wi-Fi network. You’ll also be able log in to your Google account to enable Google Assistant and, unlike the JBL, you can also opt to sign in to your Amazon account for Alexa support instead.

Special features

The Sonos Beam lets you choose between Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

As you might have noticed, the JBL Link Bar and the Sonos Beam are designed to play somewhat of a different role in your living room.

The JBL Link Bar, for starters, is a sound bar and streaming device all in one. With it, you’ll be able to download your favorite streaming apps and services, and it can replace other streaming devices or your smart TV’s operating system if you want it to. The Link Bar has Android TV built into it, and with that you’ll get Google Assistant and Google Chromecast support, which is a nice touch. Assistant also works whether your TV is on or off, so you’ll be able to use the Link Bar as a Google Assistant speaker whenever you want. That said, Google Assistant performance can be a bit slow compared to some other smart speakers.

The Sonos Beam, on the other hand, is more of a traditional sound bar without support for video streaming. That said, the Sonos Beam still offers smart capabilities through the inclusion of Google Assistant and, unlike the JBL, Amazon Alexa. From the Sonos app, you can set up either digital assistant, but you can’t use both as the same time. Safe to say, if you’re looking for a device that offers access to video apps, this isn’t it. The Beam will still, however, tie into your smart home ecosystem. That’s true if you have an Apple setup too – while it doesn’t have Siri, the Beam still offers AirPlay 2 connectivity, so you’ll be able to stream audio from your iPhone, Mac, or other Apple device. Last but not least, the Beam is able to integrate with the rest of Sonos’ ecosystem – so if you have other Sonos speakers, it may be the device to go for.

Sound quality

The JBL Link Bar offers great audio performance.

When it comes to sound quality, both the JBL Link Bar and the Sonos Beam have a lot to offer.

The JBL Link Bar boasts plenty of bass in the low end, with a well-tuned midrange and lots of clarity in the high end. The sound quality is easily the best thing about the Link Bar – and in our opinion it’s even able to surpass Sonos in that regard. That’s not to say the Sonos Beam sounds bad – on the contrary, it sounds quite good. The Link Bar, however, is a little more full and detailed.

Because of the slight variations in frequency response and sound quality, the JBL Link Bar is probably the better choice for those who are more concerned with audio accuracy over voice control support and responsiveness.

The bottom line

Ultimately, the JBL Link Bar and the Sonos Beam both have a lot to offer and are both good at satisfying different needs.

If you really need a smart sound bar that you can also use as a streaming device, then the JBL Link Bar is the better option, especially if you’re already plugged into Google’s ecosystem. Limited supplies are also still available at a discounted price of $249.95 through Amazon, which makes it less expensive than the Sonos Beam.

If, on the other hand, you don’t need a new streaming device and you like the idea of something a little more compact that can integrate not just with Google, but also Alexa and other Sonos speakers, then the Sonos Beam is the way to go. Its support for AirPlay 2 also makes it a better match for Apple users.

Basically, it comes down to which features matter most to you. While the JBL Link Bar includes video apps, most buyers already have a smart TV or streaming box with better performance to cover that need. And though the JBL does sound a little better than the Sonos Beam, the differences in audio aren’t large enough to really recommend one over the other just because of that.

Thanks to its expanded support for more ecosystems, more reliable voice control, and its more convenient size, the Sonos Beam is likely the better fit for buyers who simply want a great sound bar with digital assistant support. At its current sale price, however, the JBL is still an attractive option if you don’t need Alexa and you really want Android TV support in your sound bar.