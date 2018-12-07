Sonos almost never discounts its speakers — but now through December 25 you can get up to $100 off

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase

Sonos is running a holiday sale now through December 25.

The sale includes a $20 discount the Sonos One speaker, $50 discount on a pair of Sonos Ones, and $100 off the Sonos Amp.

It also includes a $20 discount on the colorful Sonos Ones from Sonos’ limited-edition collaboration with Hay.

Some of the discounts match the ones Sonos ran on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so now’s your chance to save if you missed out in November.

If you’re on the hunt for a great deal on a Sonos speaker this December, you’re in luck.

Sonos has kicked off its holiday sale that’s running now through December 25. The sale includes a $20 discount on the Sonos One speaker, a $50 discount on a pair of Sonos Ones, and $100 off the Sonos Amp. The Sonos One deal may not seem all that exciting, but Sonos rarely discounts its speakers. It offered a $25 discount on the Sonos One on Black Friday, which it’s matching if you pick up a pair.

Surprisingly, the sale also includes a $20 discount on the five limited-edition Sonos Ones that Sonos released last month in collaboration with Danish design company HAY.

The Sonos One is the company’s newest speaker, and the first that integrated Amazon Alexa into its design (the Sonos Beam, which is unfortunately not included in the sale, also has Alexa voice control) – in essence, it’s an Amazon Echo with much better sound quality. The Sonos One also supports the new Apple AirPlay 2 standard, and the company says Google Assistant support is coming via a free software update in 2019.

The Sonos Connect: Amp is also well worth a look at $100 off. The Amp acts like a stereo receiver to make your old, analog speakers smart. You connect speakers to it using a speaker wire, and the Amp allows you to wirelessly stream music to them through the Sonos app. The Connect: Amp also has a pair of RCA (red and white) inputs, so you can use it as a preamp for a record player. Older record players require a preamp, or a stereo receiver with a “phono” input, to amplify its signal so you can hear your music. The Connect: Amp has a preamp inside of it, and it’s significantly smaller than older stereo equipment. If you have an older pair of speakers, the Connect: Amp allows you to repurpose rather than replace them.

Both the Sonos Connect:Amp and Sonos One are fantastic gifts for audiophiles this holiday season, and there’s a good chance they’ll sell out before the sale ends. That’s especially true for the limited-edition Sonos One speakers since they’re only available in limited quantities.