The Sonos One is available in 5 new colors for a limited time — here’s your first look

source Sonos

Sonos has collaborated with the Danish design company Hay to release its One speaker in five limited edition colors.

We called the One the “ultimate smart speaker for music lovers” last year because of its audio quality and how well it worked with Amazon’s Alexa.

The speaker has since been updated to work with AirPlay 2, Apple’s new audio standard, which makes it even smarter. An update that brings the Google Assistant to the One is planned for 2019.

The One is a great gift idea for the music lover in your life, especially if they take aesthetics seriously. These colors cost an extra $20 over the standard black and white One and are only available while supplies last.

Sonos has collaborated with a Danish design firm called HAY to release its One speaker in five limited edition colors: yellow, green, light gray, pink, and red.

The One was originally released in black and white in 2017, and was the first Sonos speaker to be built with Amazon’s Alexa inside. The marriage of Amazon’s smart assistant with Sonos’ great-sounding speaker was so successful I called it the “ultimate smart speaker for music lovers” in my review, and I stand by that.

Hay may not be as well known in the US, but the design firm has collaborated with many well-established companies (including Ikea) to bring its minimalist, modern design sense to America. Although they work the same way as the original One, the colors compliment the speaker’s design really well. They just look more fun.

Over the past year Sonos has updated the One’s software to make it way better. The biggest change is that it now supports AirPlay 2, Apple’s proprietary audio standard, which lets you play music from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac without using Sonos’ app. This works for music from your local library and Apple Music.

source Sonos

Sonos has promised that Google’s Assistant is coming to the speaker via a free software update in 2019, which means you’ll be able to stream music from YouTube Premium using your voice. The Google Assistant will also be able to access other Google services, like Google Calendar, so you’ll be able to check your schedule by asking the One.

Having Alexa, the Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2 support in a single speaker makes the One unique in a world where most smart speakers only work with one. These smart features are all a bonus on top of a really great-sounding speaker, whose audio quality has constantly impressed me over the past year.

If you’ve started working on your holiday shopping early, and have an music lover on your list who wants a cool-looking speaker, this is the perfect gift. But keep in mind these Sonos One speakers are $20 more expensive than the black and white colors, and will only be available for a limited time, so you may not want to wait to scoop one up.