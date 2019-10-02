Sonos’ Play:1 speaker is $20 off at Best Buy and Amazon for a limited time

source Sonos

The Sonos Play:1 may not have the same smart features as other Sonos speakers, but it still looks and sounds great.

The speaker connects to your Wi-Fi network, and you can stream music from the Sonos app using your favorite music streaming service.

For a limited time, the Sonos Play: 1 is on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy and Amazon – which is $20 off its original price.

We don’t know how long the deal will last.

Sonos has been building some of the best Wi-Fi speakers for the past few years. The company’s speakers offer excellent sound quality and classy designs. Sonos has released several new speakers recently, so several of the older models are now getting impressive discounts. Because they still sound great, they are still good choices so long as you don’t want the new features.

For a limited time, you can get the Sonos Play:1 speaker on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $129.99, which is $20 off the already-affordable price of $149.99.

There are plenty of things to love about the Sonos Play:1, but perhaps the most important thing is that it sounds great. You’ll get plenty of bass response, along with good high-end, meaning that music should be relatively exciting and natural sounding.

So what’s the difference between this speaker and other Sonos offerings? Well, the most notable is that the Play:1 doesn’t have some of the smart features that the Sonos One has, so you won’t be able to ask the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa to play music for you. It doesn’t AirPlay 2, either.

That said, the speaker is still fully compatible with most music streaming services. You can stream music straight from the Sonos app using your preferred service. You can also integrate the speaker with other Sonos speakers and play music in all the rooms in your house.

The speaker is available in either black or white. We don’t know how long the deal will run, so you may want to pick it up now if you’re interested.