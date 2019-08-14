Sony’s 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for $998 at Walmart right now — it’s $1,000 off

source Amazon

The Sony X830F is a 70-inch 4K smart TV with accurate, bright colors.

The TV is on sale for $998 at Walmart – that’s $1,000 off its normal price.

To see the sale price, click “Add to Cart” and the discount will appear.

We’re not sure how long this deal will be available, so take advantage soon if you’re interested.

If you’re looking for a good TV at a big discount, check out Sony’s 70-inch X830F. This 4K, UHD smart TV is currently on sale for $998 at Walmart – $1,000 off its usual price.

Note that the TV is still listed at its usual price of $1,998 on Walmart’s website. Don’t panic: You’ll see the new price once you’ve added the TV to your shopping cart.

According to reviews, the X830F delivers a solid picture on its 70-inch screen. It boasts a high contrast ratio, resulting in bright colors and deep blacks, without a lot of glare in brighter rooms. It also handles motion very well, with minimal blur and flickering, which fans of gaming and action movies will appreciate.

We don’t know how long Walmart’s deal will run, so if you want a 4K smart TV for $1,000 off its normal price, check out this deal as soon as possible. If this deal runs out or the TV is still out of your price range, Walmart has a ton of TV deals going on right now – you can see them all here.