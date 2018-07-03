Instead of posting a trailer, Sony accidentally uploaded an entire movie to YouTube

- source
- Screenshot / YouTube
- Sony accidentally uploaded an entire movie to YouTube instead of a trailer Tuesday, and then didn’t take it down for more than six hours.
- The trailer for “Khali the Killer” was intended to announce that the film will be released on DVD and digital platforms, according to CBR.
In an attempt to upload a trailer for its upcoming DVD and digital download release of the movie “Khali the Killer,” someone at Sony apparently uploaded the entire 89-minute film to YouTube Tuesday morning.
The video, which has since been removed, was uploaded to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel, and was labeled “KHALI THE KILLER: OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER Now on DVD & Digital.” The film remained up, in its entirety, for about 6 hours according to CBR.
Naturally, a link to the full-length film was posted to the “Movies” subreddit, where commenters immediately poked fun at Sony and the greater film industry.
“Another trailer that spoils the whole film!,” read one.
“What if this is still just a trailer and the full film is actually 130 hours long?” said another.
Representatives at Sony were not immediately available for comment.