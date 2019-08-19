Sony just bought the legendary game studio behind ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Ratchet & Clank’

source Sony/Marvel

The legendary game studio Insomniac Games is most well-known for its work on the “Ratchet & Clank” game series, but had its greatest success with 2018’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man” on the PlayStation 4.

On Monday, Sony announced it is acquiring the studio for an undisclosed sum.

The move is a major surprise, in that Insomniac Games has been an independent studio for 25 years. But it also makes a lot of sense: 2018’s PlayStation 4 exclusive “Marvel’s Spider-Man” has sold nearly 14 million copies since launch.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the biggest independent game studios in the world, Insomniac Games, is being purchased by Sony. Going forward, all of Insomniac’s games will presumably be locked to Sony’s PlayStation game consoles.

The studio is most well-known in recent years for the excellent 2018 game “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” which was exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. But Insomniac is also responsible for the long-running “Ratchet & Clank” games, as well as the “Resistance” first-person shooter franchise.

The deal price was not disclosed in the acquisition announcement.

caption The “Ratchet & Clank” series is one of the oldest PlayStation franchises. source Insomniac Games

“We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family, ” PlayStation leader Shawn Layden said in the announcement release. “The addition of Insomniac Games to Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

It’s unclear what will happen to the one Xbox-exclusive game made by Insomniac, “Sunset Overdrive.”

Insomniac founder and leader Ted Price took to the company’s blog to reassure longtime fans.

“We’re excited to put Insomniac in the best position to deliver fresh experiences for our fans for many years to come,” Price said. “Our structure and approach will remain intact across both Burbank and Durham, NC studios, and we will continue to cultivate our unique culture.”

Insomniac’s next project has yet to be announced, but the studio is expected to be working on a sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man.”