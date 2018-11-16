Sony’s extra-bass, noise-cancelling headphones are back down to their lowest price today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones (XB950N1) are $137 cheaper than usual thanks to an early Black Friday Deal of the Day on Amazon.

Besides noise cancellation, the over-ear headphones have 22 hours of battery life and an extra bass mode.

The deal is only available until November 17 at 3 a.m. EST, so you’ll have to act quickly to get it.

If you’ve been torn between shopping for great Black Friday deals and wanting to relax with your family next weekend, don’t worry – you don’t have to choose.

Amazon has already kicked off its Black Friday deals, and you can save $137 on a pair of Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones, thanks to a Deal of the Day. This is the lowest price they’ve been since Black Friday 2017.

We’ve been big fans of Sony’s Extra Bass headphones for years, and the company’s noise cancelling is unmatched, which makes these headphones a great gift for the music lover in your life.

Like most noise-cancelling headphones, these ones are over-ear, which means they’re bigger and heavier than earbuds or on-ear headphones, but they block out considerably more noise. To make them more portable, Sony designed this pair of headphones to fold up, so they’re easier to fit in a jacket pocket or bag.

The most important thing to consider when buying a pair of headphones is how they sound, and while I haven’t heard this pair, I’ve been happy with the Sony Extra Bass headphones I’ve tried in the past. They’re a little more bass heavy, but not enough that all you hear are low frequencies. If you don’t like the extra bass, you can turn it off by pushing the “bass effect” button on the right ear cup. You can adjust the headphone’s EQ in Sony’s Headphone Connect App.

If you’ve never tried a pair of noise-cancelling headphones before, you’re in for a treat. The feature can turn a noisy commute or loud office into a private concert. Sony’s high-end, noise-cancelling headphones are the best pair I’ve ever tested, but they’re just the latest example of the company’s headphone hot streak.

Usually, noise cancellation takes a toll on battery life, but Sony says these headphones can get up to 22 hours on a single charge, even with the extra bass and noise cancellation settings turned on. That’s more than enough to get through a week’s worth of commutes and a couple of hours of music listening during the day.

It’s hard to find too many genuinely good audio deals, but this is one that any music lover or early Black Friday shopper should seriously consider. These headphones regularly cost twice as much money, and they check all the boxes. But this deal is only available until November 17 at 3 a.m. EST, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’d better act fast.