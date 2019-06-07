A huge PlayStation sale just kicked off, and there are discounts on the PS4 and some of the console’s best games. Here are the 14 best deals.

source Sony

Sony just launched a major sale on the PlayStation 4 console, its virtual-reality headset, and a handful of killer games.

The sale is part of the Days of Play event, which offers major discounts each year.

Great games such as “God of War” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man”are getting steep discounts, and newer games such as “Days Gone” and “MLB The Show 19” are also getting price cuts.

Sony just launched a massive PlayStation sale, discounting everything from its wildly popular PlayStation 4 console to some of that console’s best games.

The sale officially kicks off on June 7 and ends on June 17. Even if you’re not in the market for a new console or new games, there are discounts to be found on DualShock 4 gamepads and the PlayStation VR headset. These are the best deals:

1. The PlayStation 4 Pro is getting a $50 discount, from $400 to $350.

caption You can tell it’s a Pro model because it has three layers instead of two (seriously). source Sony

The biggest, most upfront discount of all the discounts Sony is offering is on its PlayStation 4 Pro model – the more powerful version of the PlayStation 4 that produces 4K/HDR visuals.

In short: The PS4 Pro makes the already attractive PS4 games even more attractive.

It’s the PlayStation 4 to choose if you’ve got a 4K/HDR television, and at $350, that price is better than ever.

2. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for $20.

source Sony/Marvel

It’s hard to overstate how much fun basic movement is in “Spider-Man.”

Even after devoting more than 30 hours of my life to the game, I never tire of high-velocity traversal. If you’ve seen any of the “Spider-Man” movies, you’re already familiar with how swinging around Manhattan works – it’s nearly identical in the PS4 game, but you’re in control.

And the version of Manhattan that “Spider-Man” lives in is almost as beautiful as the real thing. It’s not quite as large, or as detailed, but it’s got all the familiar landmarks you’d expect to see: Union Square, Central Park, and much more.

But what’s most impressive about the game is that it manages to tell a story and evoke the feeling of a high-budget Marvel superhero film – except you get to play it.

I want to be all the way clear here: I don’t even like “Spider-Man” as a character. I never read the comics growing up, and I don’t like the few films I saw. I love “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4, though. And at $20, it’s a no brainer.

Read our full review of “Spider-man” right here.

3. “God of War” for $20.

source Sony

On paper, the “God of War” reboot is very similar to the original series: It’s a third-person action-adventure game that is focused on stylish combat.

But in reality, there are some huge changes right off the bat. For one, Kratos now has a son he’s taking care of (seen above). His name is Atreus (uh-TRAY-us), and he’s with you for the entire journey.

And the journey, rather than a tale of revenge, is one of grief: Kratos’ wife (and Atreus’ mother) has died, and her last request was to have her ashes released at the tallest peak in the land. It’s a subtle refocus that, unbelievably, turns Kratos into a complex, interesting character for the first time.

In case it wasn’t clear, the game is very good, and it’ll be available in the sale for just $20.

Read our full review of “God of War” right here.

4. “MLB The Show 19” for $40.

source “MLB 19: The Show”/Sony

Having arrived in late March – just in time for actual baseball season – “MLB The Show 19” is undoubtedly this year’s biggest baseball game.

This game is getting the $40 treatment, which is a pretty strong discount from the $60 it goes for at retail otherwise.

5. “Days Gone” for $40.

source “Days Gone”

“Days Gone” is “Sons of Anarchy” meets “28 Days Later.” You play as a lone biker surviving in the wake of a global pandemic. Billions were wiped out, and many millions more became “freakers” – that’s zombies to you and me.

The game arrived pretty recently, at the end of April, but it’s already getting a big discount in this sale: just $40, down from $60.

6. “Devil May Cry 5” for $40.

source Capcom

Early 2019 was rife with slick-looking third-person action games, and “Devil May Cry 5” is the perfect example.

The series is known for its ultra-stylish characters, deep fighting system, and over-the-top settings. “Devil May Cry 5” takes those ideas and runs with them (then leaps into the air and murders like two dozen flying demons).

Check out our full review of “Devil May Cry 5” right here.

7. The PlayStation VR headset bundled with two games for $250.

source Sony

Already have a PlayStation 4 and want to experience something completely unique on game consoles? PlayStation VR is a great way to dip your toe into a totally different gaming experience.

Better still, the PlayStation VR bundle discounted here – to $250 from $300 – comes with two games and the required PlayStation 4 Camera peripheral.

8. DualShock 4 gamepads are just $40.

source Sony

The DualShock 4 gamepad – Sony’s latest version of the iconic PlayStation gamepad that started life way back on the PlayStation 1 – is usually a whopping $60. During the State of Play sale, you can snag DualShock 4 gamepads for just $40.

9. “Dragonball FighterZ” is just $18, down from $60.

source “Dragon Ball FighterZ”/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Though there have been years of “Dragon Ball” games, none has been more instantly beloved that “Dragon Ball FighterZ.” The game takes a huge roster of “Dragon Ball” characters, puts them in a gorgeous environment, and enables them to fight to the death.

The game has even taken off in the tournament fighting game scene, and now it’s available for an incredibly low price.

10. “NBA 2K19” for just $3, down from $60.

source “NBA 2K19″/2K Games

For the twentieth anniversary of the NBA 2K series, Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James is gracing the cover – an unfortunate coincidence given the Caveliers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2018’s NBA finals.

As per usual, “NBA 2K19” is a basketball simulation – the basketball equivalent of “Madden” for football. Fans are buying this one for its gorgeous and accurate depiction of basketball, and they’re going to get it – and now they’re going to get it at a better price than ever before.

11. “Mortal Kombat 11” for $48, down from $60.

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/Activision

Since the series launched in 1992, “Mortal Kombat” has been synonymous with video game gore, earning legions of fans with over-the-top violence and edgy character designs.

The new “Mortal Kombat 11” is still ultra-violent, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Check out our full review of “Mortal Kombat 11” right here.

12. “Red Dead Redemption 2” for $39, down from $60.

source Rockstar Games

“Red Dead Redemption 2” was the biggest game of 2018 – full stop – and it’s also an excellent game that’s very much worth your time.

Chances are you’ve already heard about it through the litany of positive reviews from critics and/or the ongoing marketing blitz. What you’ve heard is true: It’s real, real good.

Check out our review of the game right here.

13. “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” for $48, down from $60.

source From Software/Activision

The folks behind the “Souls” series (“Demons Souls”/”Dark Souls”) and 2014’s incredible “Bloodborne” are back at it – only this time, instead of a Cthulu-inspired Victorian setting, the new game takes place in Feudal Japan.

In “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” you play as a ninja out for justice. Like previous third-person action games from the folks at From Software, “Sekiro” is extremely difficult. Any enemy can take you down, and your best bet is to carefully, tactically, take down each foe. Unlike previous From Software games, “Sekiro” features a major stealth component, as well as a ton of mobility (as seen above).

Check out our full review of “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” right here.

14. “The Division 2” for $39, down from $60.

source Ubisoft

New York City? That’s old hat – in “The Division 2,” you’re headed straight into the nation’s capital to straighten out some bad guys from a third-person perspective.

As in the first “Division” game, players group up online to tackle missions. It’s reminiscent of games like “Destiny” and “Anthem” – a third-person shooter with a focus on cooperative play online.

Check out our full review of “The Division 2” right here.

Check out the full list of stuff on sale through Days of Play 2019:

The full list of stuff on sale is right here.