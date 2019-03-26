Sony announced what’s next for PlayStation with a Nintendo-style presentation called ‘State of Play’

caption Sony showed off its PlayStation 4 exclusive “Concrete Genie” during their State of Play presentation. source “Concrete Genie”

Sony released a 20 minute video presentation called “State of Play” yesterday, sharing details on 10 upcoming PlayStation 4 games.

The State of Play video mimics the style of the Nintendo Direct presentations that Nintendo has been using to announce games since 2011.

The upcoming games are split evenly between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, showing that Sony is committed to virtual reality.

Sony Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden said the company would be committed to more frequent updates and communication during 2019. Sony cancelled its PlayStation Experience fan conference last year due to a lack of meaningful announcements and pulled out of the year’s biggest video game expo for the first time since the PlayStation launched in 1999. State of Play will be an ongoing part of the Sony’s strategy to keep in touch with fans.

Here’s everything Sony talked about during Monday’s State of Play presentation:

“Concrete Genie” (PlayStation 4)

Sony debuted its upcoming action adventure game “Concrete Genie” last year, but State of Play offered a closer look at the game’s story. A teenager named Ash is charged with restoring his abandoned hometown with a magic brush, but he’ll have to escape bullies and battle monsters to bring color back to the town.

“Marvel’s Iron Man VR” (PlayStation VR)

As the name suggests, “Marvel’s Iron Man VR” is a virtual reality game that lets players control Tony Stark in his signature suit. Early gameplay shows players using Tony’s repulsors to shoot down enemies while managing flight resources in midair.

“Days Gone” (PlayStation 4)

“Days Gone” is a zombie survival game. While it looks similar to “The Last of Us” on the surface, Sony has promised a larger open world narrative pitting players against zombies, hostile gangs and wild animals. Protagonist Deacon St. John will visit a variety of environments set in America’s Pacific Northwest.

“Blood & Truth” (PlayStation VR)

In the virtual reality action game “Blood & Truth,” players will navigate London’s underworld. The game will focus on thrilling set pieces with a cinematic storyline.

“ReadySet Heroes” (PlayStation 4)

“ReadySet Heroes” is a PS4 exclusive four player cooperative dungeon crawler. Players choose from a selection of small animals and fight their way through waves of monsters on their way to through the dungeon. At the end, players will battle against another team of four players; the team that earned the most loot in the dungeon will get a special power-up too!

“Observation” (PlayStation VR)

Announced earlier this year for the Oculus Quest, “Observation” is a narrative-based science fiction game. Players control S.A.M, an artificial intelligence aboard a space station. Using different cameras aboard the station, S.A.M must uncover the mystery of the crew’s disappearance.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” (PlayStation 4)

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is a remaster of “Crash Team Racing,” a classic PlayStation title released in 1999. During State of Play Sony announced that the remaster will also include content from “Crash Nitro Kart,” an indirect sequel to the original “Crash Team Racing.”

“Mortal Kombat 11” (PlayStation 4)

“Mortal Kombat 11” is the latest entry in the legendary fighting game franchise. The new game features a time traveling villain named Kronika, who pits old and young versions of the Mortal Kombat cast against each other.

“No Man’s Sky” (New to PlayStation VR)

Though some fans were disappointed with “No Man’s Sky” when it first launched back in 2016, the space exploration game has made steady updates and now enjoys a healthy userbase. This year it will add support for PlayStation VR on PS4, and other VR headsets on PC.

“Five Night at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” (PlayStation VR)

“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” a franchise of popular jump scare games, is getting its first virtual reality game on PlayStation. The games have earned a cult following on PC and mobile devices.

You can check out Sony’s full State of Play presentation below: