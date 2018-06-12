Sony just revealed tons more details about the incredible-looking PlayStation games you’ll be playing as soon as this year

Sony’s PlayStation 4 continues to dominate the world of gaming, with over 75 million consoles in the wild. And what’s selling all those consoles? Great games!

Games like the incredible-looking “The Last of Us: Part II,” which Sony dug into in a lengthy video on Monday evening:

source Screenshot/YouTube

It’s one of four hotly anticipated games that Sony showcased during an event at the video game industry’s annual E3 gathering in Los Angeles: “Spider-Man,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Death Stranding,” and the aforementioned “The Last of Us: Part II.”

Check out all four below:

1. “The Last of Us: Part II”

source Screenshot/YouTube

The folks behind the Indiana Jones-esque blockbuster third-person action “Uncharted” series are true veterans of video game creation. The studio, Naughty Dog, goes all the way back to the first PlayStation console, having created the beloved “Crash Bandicoot” series.

Beyond those two (massive) game franchises, Naughty Dog is also responsible for the incredible, genre-pushing PlayStation game “The Last of Us.” Naughty Dog’s next game is a highly anticipated follow-up, the aptly-titled “The Last of Us: Part II.”

In “Part II,” the duo of protagonists Joel and Ellie are making a return. But in the latest trailer, Ellie’s out on her own.

Check out the full gameplay video right here:

2. “Ghost of Tsushima”

source Screenshot/YouTube

Sucker Punch, the studio that created the PlayStation blockbuster “inFamous,” is working on something completely new: a samurai game set in Feudal Japan, called “Ghost of Tsushima.”

All we know about the game is that it’s a tale of revenge. Here’s the full description from Sucker Punch:

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan – until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting – the way of the Ghost – as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

From what the trailer shows, “Ghost of Tsushima” is a third-person, character-driven action game with a focus on swordplay. This is a samurai game, after all.

Beyond the story, and the pedigree, “Ghost of Tsushima” simply looks incredibly unique. It’s gorgeous, and set in a time period rarely explored in blockbuster video games. Perhaps more than any other trailer Sony showed, “Ghost of Tsushima” looks the most interesting and fresh.

Check out the full video right here:

3. “Death Stranding”

source Screenshot/YouTube

What is “Death Stranding”? That’s a great question. Even though I’ve seen several trailers for the game, I have no idea what it is.

Here’s what we know for sure:

– The game is being created by “Metal Gear” series creative lead Hideo Kojima, a legendary figure in the video game business. – It stars Norman Reedus, of “The Walking Dead” fame. He’s the main character. Mads Mikkelsen, a Danish actor best known as the bad guy from “Casino Royale,” appears to be the antagonist. – The game is a collaboration between Hideo Kojima and famed film director Guillermo del Toro. – It’s being funded by Sony, which means the game is only coming to the PlayStation 4.

Is it a first-person or third-person game? A survival game? Open world, or linear? All of this stuff is still up in the air. Even after seeing the latest trailer, I’m no closer to knowing exactly what it is.

All that aside, it’s clearly gorgeous and doing something totally different.

Check out the full video right here:

4. “Spider-Man”

source Screenshot/YouTube

This is the classic Peter Parker/Spider-Man you already know and love.

“Our Spider-Man features a 23-year-old Peter Parker who has become a masterful Spider-Man,” the game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, said of the game. “While he may be more experienced, Peter and Spider-Man’s worlds continue to collide as he tries to juggle them.”

The new “Spider-Man” game features a massive New York City that you can swing around, rife with enemies to pummel along the way. And it’s being made by Insomniac Games, the folks behind PlayStation classics like “Ratchet & Clank,” so it comes with a strong development pedigree.

“Spider-Man” is the big PlayStation 4 exclusive kicking off the holiday season this year – it arrives on September 7.

Check out the full video right here: