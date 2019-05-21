Sony just showed off the power of the new, unreleased PlayStation with a side-by-side comparison where it crushes the PS4

caption “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was one of the bestselling PlayStation games of 2018. source Marvel/Sony

Sony recently showed off the power of its new PlayStation console with a side-by-side demonstration comparing it with the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The new console uses a solid-state drive designed to drastically improve loading times and has significantly stronger processing power than other PlayStation models.

Sony has yet to specify a release date or price for the new PlayStation but plans to continue supporting the PlayStation 4 for at least three more years.

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console should provide a massive performance boost over the PlayStation 4, as demonstrated at a recent presentation for investors.

Sony showed off the new PlayStation’s strength with a side-by-side comparison with the PlayStation 4 Pro, its strongest console on the market.

The new console – which Sony has refrained from calling the PlayStation 5 – was able to load a replica of Manhattan from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” in less than a second, while the PlayStation 4 Pro took more than eight seconds to complete the task.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki shared a minute-long video of the demonstration on Twitter on Monday.

The new PlayStation also produced sharper graphics than the PlayStation 4 Pro and was able to maintain better visual fidelity as the game’s camera zoomed through the streets of the city.

The improved graphics are credited to the new console’s improved CPU and GPU, which Sony says will be capable of producing 8K-resolution images with ray tracing, a new technology to create stunning visual effects using dynamic lighting and reflections.

While Sony hasn’t been shy about showing off the power of its upcoming PlayStation, it still hasn’t set a timeline for the new console’s release, and pricing details are still up in the air.

Sony said that the PlayStation 4 would remain essential to the company’s plans for at least three more years and that the new PlayStation would be able to play PS4 games as well.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more details on the next PlayStation console as they emerge, but be sure to check out our past coverage to learn everything we know so far.