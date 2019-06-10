Amazon is running a sale on some of Sony’s best TVs, cameras, and noise-cancelling headphones

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Sony is celebrating the arrival of summer with a sale on Amazon.

Discounts range from great TVs and cameras to the much-loved Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

We’re not sure how long the deals will last, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested in any of the products below.

Summer is almost here, and in celebration, Sony is discounting many of its most popular tech products on Amazon.

Deals range across genres, and include headphones, TVs, cameras, and more – so if you’ve been thinking about getting a TV or a pair of headphones for yourself, now might be the time to buy.

Check out the best Sony Summer Kickoff deals on Amazon below:

Sony TV deals

Sony has been building great TVs for years, and some of the best ones are on sale now. Discounted TVs include the relatively affordable 60-inch X830F, all the way up to the huge, high-quality 85-inch X900F.

All of the TVs offer a 4K resolution and support for HDR. The main differences between the models are the number of dimming zones, refresh rate, and size.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have been hailed since their release as the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, and for good reason. They’re super comfortable, very well-designed, and offer excellent noise cancellation tech that’s on par with Bose.

Sony camera deals

Smartphone cameras are great, but they still don’t match a great standalone camera. Sony’s cameras have been getting better and better over the last few years, and they’re now used by professionals and amateurs alike.

There are a few mirrorless models on sale, from the awesome Sony Alpha a6000, all the way up to the professional-grade Sony a7R III. Check out the Sony camera deals below.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar deal

Looking to improve the sound quality in your living room? The Sony HT-S350 soundbar offers a far better sound quality than the speakers built into your TV.

The soundbar is able to do that thanks largely to the included subwoofer, which makes for a much deeper bass response. The soundbar also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can play music straight from your phone in the living room.