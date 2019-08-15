Sony’s top-rated noise-cancelling headphones are $50 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart

source Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

They offer a great design, super comfortable fit, and excellent sound quality – making them a great choice for all situations.

The headphones are available for $50 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the headphones so far.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones were long considered the best noise-cancelling headphones, but recently, a new pair has come to challenge their top spot: the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. In fact, the Sony headphones recently took the top spot in our guide.

The main downside to these headphones is their price, but right now, Sony’s headphones are $50 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. The discount brings the cost down to about $299, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for these headphones since they launched.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have a ton to offer. They boast a super nice over-ear design that’s comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and you can get them in black or silver – either color option is a classy look. They also have a USB-C port and a touch-sensitive control panel, making it easy to turn the volume up or down, control playback, and so on.

These headphones boast plenty of bass response, plus a well-tuned mid-range, and there’s a ton of clarity and detail in the high-end. In other words, they’re relatively well balanced in comparison with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones (which are also on sale for $50 off right now).

The noise-cancellation tech on Sony’s headphones is second-to-none, making them a great option for long flights, commuting, and so on. They also offer Alexa integration, so you can quickly and easily talk to your digital assistant straight from the headphones.

We don’t know how long the sale is running, so act quickly if you want a pair.