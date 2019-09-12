Sony makes the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, and they’re $80 off right now

source Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are some of the best noise cancelling headphones out there, and we’ve seen them get discounted to $300 a number of times. Now, however, they’ve been discounted by even more – you can currently get the headphones for $279.99, which is $70 less than their $349.99 list price. Use the promo code BINSIDERXM3 for an additional $10 off when you’re checking out on Daily Steals.

There are a ton of things to love about these headphones. Namely, they offer an excellent sound quality. With the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones you’ll get plenty of bass that doesn’t go over the top, along with a well-tuned mid range and a ton of detail and clarity in the high end. Safe to say, these headphones are perfect for those who enjoy their music and want to get a great listening experience on a daily basis.

The headphones are also very well designed. They feature a sleek black or silver build, and plenty of padding in the earcups and under the headband for a super comfortable fit. I’ve personally used the headphones, and they’re perfect for use for hours at a time, without getting uncomfortable.

The noise-cancelling technology on these headphones is arguably second to none. The headphones are great at cutting out engine noise from a plane, traffic noise on your commute, and so on – so if you like a little peace and quiet, we definitely recommend these headphones.