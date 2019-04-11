I visited a $22 million, 3-floor ‘sky mansion’ just steps from NYC’s Hudson Yards, and found it had a selling point that set it apart from luxury penthouses at nearly 4 times the price

caption The triplex penthouse has its own private pool. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The Soori High Line is 31-unit boutique residential building in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, just steps from Hudson Yards.

I took a tour of the building’s $22.5 million penthouse, which spans three floors and includes a private saltwater rooftop pool.

The 25-foot rooftop pool was the stand-out feature of the home, setting it apart from other multimillion-dollar penthouses I’ve seen.

On a recent spring morning, I headed over to Chelsea, an affluent New York City neighborhood just south of Hudson Yards, the city’s new $25 billion megadevelopment.

I was there to take a tour of the penthouse in the Soori High Line, a 31-unit boutique residential building with architecture, interiors, and landscaping by SCDA Architects.

The penthouse, which just went on the market for $22.5 million, spans three floors and includes a private heated rooftop pool. The unit is listed by James Morgan of Compass.

I took a tour of the luxurious apartment with Anna Kwon of SCDA, who described the penthouse as a “sky mansion.”

Here’s what it looks like inside.

The Soori High Line is a 31-unit boutique residential building in Chelsea, just steps from The High Line, Manhattan’s elevated public park that’s built on a historic rail line. Soori claims to offer “crafted luxury with the pleasures inspired by a destination resort.”

caption Soori High Line seen from The High Line. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Compass, The High Line

Upon entering the Soori High Line, I actually did feel like I’d walked into an oasis hidden away from the city. It was quiet and the design was sleek and neutral.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We peeked into the building’s massage room, one of the building’s many hotel-like amenities. The building also has a yoga and pilates studio, a 24-hour doorman, and a yoga and pilates studio.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There’s also a fitness center complete with a Peloton bike, which costs about $2,000.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Anna Kwon of SCDA Architects, the company behind Soori High Line, took us up to the ninth floor in the elevator, which opened into a private vestibule. We stepped into the $22.5 million triplex penthouse, which Kwon referred to as a “sky mansion.”

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The condo’s main balcony offers a view of the Empire State Building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was a chilly morning when I visited the penthouse, but I can see how the spacious balcony would be an ideal spot for al fresco summer dining and parties.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The interiors, architecture, and landscaping of Soori High Line were all done by the global design firm SCDA.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The great room flows seamlessly into a dining area …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and into the kitchen, which includes multiple ovens, an integrated wine cooler, and Miele appliances. Floating walls can partially close to create more of a separation between the two rooms.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The living areas throughout the 4,510-square-foot penthouse were all outfitted with limestone radiant heat flooring.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

After peeking into a downstairs bedroom set up as a home office …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… we headed up to the 10th floor.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A hallway overlooked the double-height great room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bedroom comes with a private terrace and a dressing room with integrated lighting and shelving.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The bedroom is spacious enough to include a large sectional against one wall. It’s tricky to tell in the photos, but what appears to be a mirror behind the sofa is actually mirrored glass that overlooks the living room. From the living room, it appears to be opaque mirrored glass to maintain privacy in the bedroom.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bathroom, with Perlado beige marble walls and marble radiant heat flooring, comes with a freestanding bathtub and custom-designed vanities.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

One of the bedrooms was set up as a children’s playroom, and another bedroom came with its own terrace. In total, the penthouse comes with 1,719 square feet of private terraces.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The residence comes with five-and-a-half bathrooms: one ensuite in each bedroom and an additional half-bathroom downstairs off the great room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

But everything I saw in the apartment itself just seemed like a warm-up to the apartment’s real selling point: the rooftop terrace, which has a 25-foot, heated saltwater pool.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The private pool alone made this penthouse stand out from other multimillion-dollar penthouses and apartments I’ve seen.

source SCDA

From the rooftop, you can also see the soaring new Hudson Yards towers to the north …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and the Hudson River to the West.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

In a city as crowded as NYC, I’ve always thought that privacy is one of the ultimate luxuries — especially private outdoor space.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Over the past months, I’ve written about an $82 million penthouse overlooking Central Park and an $85 million apartment in Hell’s Kitchen.

While both of those, judging from photos, offered luxurious and exclusive experiences to their owners, they – and their significantly higher price tags – simply couldn’t compete with the Soori’s private pool.

Source: Compass