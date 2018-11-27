Sophia Bush weighs in on the battles she’s been fighting for women since her time on ‘One Tree Hill’

caption Sophia Bush isn’t afraid to speak her mind. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Sophia Bush is using Giving Tuesday to support causes and charities that she’s passionate about.

She is encouraging others to do the same.

Her “anchor causes” are education access, gender parity, and environmental issues.

Sophia Bush knows what it’s like to advocate for change and isn’t slowing down this holiday season.

During a conversation with INSIDER about her partnership with PayPal for Giving Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress talked about advocating for better representation for women both on-screen and off.

“When you have a group of older men who are making decisions around the way that quote-on-quote teenage girls are behaving on camera, they’re doing that from the basis of fantasy and desire rather than having women in the room advocating for women,” Bush said.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, her “One Tree Hill” co-star Hilarie Burton said some of the cast fought against certain scenes and portrayals on set. Bush said that’s a fight many are still having.

caption Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush on “One Tree Hill.” source The CW

“I think that more than even just this era, what she and I and so many of us are focused on is changing the representation of who makes the decisions in the room,” Bush said. “We fought a lot of battles, and we were unwilling to give up. Some we won and some we lost, and that’s the practicality of being an adult in the working world, but our hope now is that because a lot of us have been fighting those battles and moving forward, they won’t be fought as often.”

That gender parity is one of Bush’s “anchor causes,” she said.

Read more: 6 things you didn’t know about actress and activist Sophia Bush

“For me, examining education access, gender parity, environmental issues, those are the things that really have, in my mind, the greatest impact on the world,” Bush said.

Bush is encouraging others to find charities and causes they support and donate to them for Giving Tuesday.

The actress partnered with PayPal for the second year in a row for their holiday donation efforts. The company will match any donation up to $500,000 Tuesday when people donate to the charity of their choice at paypal.com/giveback. Any money given through the end of the year will be matched at 1%.

caption Sophia Bush is an activist and actress. source Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

“You don’t have to be Warren Buffet to be charitable,” Bush said. “All of those incremental dollars really matter…On top of financial donations, I think then it becomes important to start thinking about ways to get out and get involved in your community. … Call up organizations, take a friend, take your family – turn that into your holiday tradition.”

She said the holiday season can be stressful and that the day-to-day news cycle can sometimes feel discouraging but she wants to encourage others to “put goodness out into the world.”

Read more: Sophia Bush was all of us when we learned there’s an Instagram dedicated to hot guys reading: ‘Where have I been my whole life?’

“I think the current climate with what feels like backsliding is very terrifying, but I’m also very aware that we will not dishonor all of the activists and ancestors who came before us and did the hard work to continue advancing forward progress,” she said. “We have to do the same. … I understand that people get tired; I do too. That’s when you take a moment for self-care. You have to figure out what it is that you can do in your life that makes you feel good about continuing. That’s part of the reason I love a day like Giving Tuesday.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.